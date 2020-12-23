It was Dec. 24, 1914. The battle lines had been drawn up between the English and German forces. As with the Union and Confederate forces in the American Civil War, the English and Germans thought the fight would be over in a few months. But five months after it started, the "hell" of war began to weigh heavily on them.

It had been raining during the day, and freezing at night. The dead between the opposing trenches could not be retrieved, so they froze each night. On Dec. 7, Pope Benedict XV had suggested a cessation of hostilities in honor of Christmas, but neither England nor the German high command would agree. They thought the soldiers wouldn't see the man across the line as an enemy if they dwelled for a day on Christ and Christmas.

But some men in the frozen, muddy trenches had other ideas. Christians were on both sides of the field, and Christmas Eve on this particular portion of the battle-line was peculiarly quiet.

German soldiers, who had spent time in England prior to the war, began singing Christmas Carols, some in English. Most of the Germans sang in their own language. Their English enemy, 100 yards across no-man's-land, cautiously looked above the soggy sandbags to see what was going on. Seeing no weapons ready to fire, and no bullets whizzing over their heads, some English soldiers began singing. There, in the middle of the storm of The War to End All Wars, the peace of God was manifesting itself in the hearts of declared enemies.

Then Dec. 25, 1914, – Christmas Day – dawned.

Against the orders of his commander, a German soldier climbed out of the trench, raised his hands in a gesture of peace, and nervously, slowly, walked onto the field of death. Orders of "Don't shoot!" were issued from the English side. An English soldier, thinking this might be a trick, nevertheless, climbed out of his trench.

Then, he slowly laid his rifle down and raised his hands in peace. As the two men cautiously walked toward each other, men on both sides began emerging from the safety of the trenches and joined them. Those who knew the other's language conversed, shared stories of home and family. Several reports I read said they played soccer that day, using cans or soggy sandbags for the ball.

The men in the German/Prussian uniforms did not hate those in the English uniforms, and the opposite was true. The unofficial cease-fire on Dec. 25, 1914, verified that fact. They were pitted against each other because of the ideologies of their national governments.

There was another event in the history of the world that took place about 1,880 years earlier that set the stage for the English/German non-official cease-fire. It, also, manifested peace in the midst of a storm.

Not only was the iron hand of Rome harshly ruling the known world, the cruel and insecure Herod was ruling Israel. As the emperor mandated the death of those who would not bow to him or his gods, Herod ordered the death of anyone -- including wife and son -- who threatened his rule. In the midst of that deathly turmoil, the angel warned Joseph and Mary of the danger. They were granted a place of safety and serenity in a stable for the birth of the One who came to offer salvation and peace to the world -- Jesus. Scripture says He would be called Emmanuel, which means, God with us.

He is still with us. The peace He offers was not only for the Jews back in the days of Imperial Rome. It wasn't only for those who stopped fighting for a day in 1914. Jesus offers peace to us today -- in the midst of the storm of covid-19, the turmoil of the presidential election, and social upheaval.

If Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Communists, Socialists, Green Party members and the rest could stop fighting, study the Bible and allow the truth of Christmas -- and the true Christ -- to enter their hearts and minds, they could learn God's purpose for their lives. Jesus also died for the Buddhists, Shintoists, Muslims, and everyone else to offer them eternal life.

He came as a baby so He could experience the pressure and pain we encounter. And because of His death and resurrection, He offers us His peace and joy in the midst of our storms. Talk to Him; He's listening.

Have a Blessed Christmas.

-- S. Eugene Linzey is the author of 'Charter of the Christian Faith.' Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his website at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.