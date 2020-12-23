Sager Classical Academy (SCA) received a matching donation of $6,000 this month to go toward tuition assistance.

The challenge was met, and more than $12,000 was raised to assist families with tuition costs, according to a press release.

SCA is a classical, Christian kindergarten through seventh grade school in Siloam Springs. Enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year is now open and all who enroll can apply for tuition assistance. Registration is available online at www.sageracademy.com/apply.

SCA's enrollment doubled this year – its second year of operations – over last year and these financial gifts will allow the school to offer more financial assistance than before.

SCA seeks to partner with parents in the education and formation of their children through a holistic, classical and Christian environment. The school mission statement sums up its aim:

"Sager Classical Academy's Mission is to guide our students to investigate truth, pursue goodness, and cultivate beauty in all areas of life. We believe that education is founded on and directed by Jesus Christ, and that learning should be joy-filled, life-long, and driven by our faith."

For more about SCA, visit www.sageracademy.com. To give a financial gift, visit www.sageracademy.com/donations. Sager Classical Academy is a non-profit organization, and all donations are tax-deductible.