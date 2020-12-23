50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Editor's Note: This is printed as it appeared in The Herald and Democrat in 1970.

Who gave Santa his red suit. broad girth, white beard, ruddy cheeks and nose, fur-trimmed hat and coat?

Surprisingly enough, the donor was a political cartoonist.

The artist's name was Thomas Nast, cartoonist for Harper's Illustrated Weekly, who also created the now-famous symbols of the Republican elephant and the Democratic donkey.

The figure of Santa that Nast drew in 1863, and perhaps earlier, has proved to be the definitive one, and even today the figure as drawn by Nast appears occasionally on Christmas greetings.

"Nast's image of Santa was extraordinary" says Mrs. Jeannette Lee, director of design at Hallmark.

"He gave Santa many of the qualities that have endeared him to children ever since, and we wouldn't dream of tampering very much with them today."

Nast first credited Santa with keeping books on good and bad children, having a Christmas toy workshop and reading letters sent to him by children.

Perhaps it was the now-famous poem, "A Visit from St. Nicholas," by Dr. Clement Clarke Moore, that inspired Nast's illustration of Santa. In this children's classic of 1823, the right jolly old elf, who looked like a peddler with a pack on his back, was first described in print.

Nast followed Dr. Moore's description of Santa in several particulars, but many of his concepts were original.

At the time of Nast's Santa Claus drawings the nation was at Civil War, and families were separated. In a note to cheer both soldiers and their waiting families Nast drew "Santa Claus in Camp," for Harper's Weekly.

This earliest Santa was different from any artist's creations up till then. He was shown wearing stars and stripes of the Union and distributing gifts to soldiers. Actually, this Santa might have been meant as a representation of Uncle Sam also.

A later, equally moving Nast illustration featured a soldier's Christmas homecoming.

Born in 1840 in the tiny hamlet of Landau, Bavaria, Nast probably pictured Santa as the long-imagined Saint Nicholas of his childhood.

Albert Bigelow Paine, a friend and admirer of Nast, said the artist often revealed to him his love of the Santa illustrations. He later wrote in his biography of the cartoonist:

"His own childhood in far-off Bavaria has been measured by the yearly visits of...St. Nicholas...and the girlhood of the woman who was to become his wife (Sarah Edwards of New York) was intimately associated with brilliant and joyous celebrations.

"Nast's children later recalled there was always a multitude of paper dolls--marvelously big and elaborate, a race long since become extinct.

"And these the artistic father--more than half a child himself at the Christmas season--arranged in processions and cavalcades, gay pageants that marched in and about those larger presents that could not be crowded into the row of stockings that hung by the family fireplace.

"It was a time of splendor and rejoicing--the festive blossoming of the winter season--and it was a beautiful and sturdy family that made Merry Christmas riot in the spacious New York home."

In Nast's day, the idea of some sort of Santa was not new to this country. he was introduced to North America by the early Dutch settlers and his name was St. Nicholas. The annual visit of this kind man, who was thought to have been a fourth-century bishop, was his feast day, December 6th.

By 1809, Washington Irving was describing Santa as a small Dutch citizen who looked much like Father Knickerbocker. Irving wondered how the poor old man could get to all the homes in a growing America on his horse, so he invented the famous reindeer-drawn sleigh.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

In a game that should have been competitive, the sad highlight of Thursday's Siloam Springs and Gravette game was a double technical called against Gravette coach Rancy Greenway and senior post Mike Queen in the third quarter.

"We got manhandled," said Lions coach Randy Greenway. "We used every defense we had, but nothing worked. Their post play was outstanding."

The Panthers blew past the Lions in the third frame to eventually win 72-48 in a game that wasn't even that close.

"The first half was pretty competitive," said Siloam coach Dale Akins. "Once they got down it looked like they gave up."

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Lizzy Briones left her mark on the Siloam Springs volleyball program.

Briones, a 5-foot-11 senior middle blocker for the Lady Panthers, will go down as one of the best players in the school's history after a career that included three state championships and four all-state selections in Class 5A.

Briones was awarded the Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year for Arkansas for 2010-11, and she was honored as NWA Media Small Schools Volleyball Player of the Year.

Briones said playing volleyball for Siloam Springs has been an experience she'll never forget.

"Being here and getting to play for this team, I mean everyone seems to know Siloam Springs volleyball," she said. "I remember being a kid and never even knowing what volleyball is all about. Getting the opportunity to play here and really be a part of this program has been a great opportunity. It's got so many good things going for it. The coaches, the crowds, it's definitely something I'll never forget, and it's made me so much better of an athlete and a person."

As a senior, Briones finished with 498 kills, 234 digs, 170 blocks and 45 service aces for the Lady Panthers (31-9), who failed to capture a seventh straight Class 5A state championship losing to Nettleton in four games in the 2010 finals.

Despite the loss, Briones was able to look back on her career -- which began as a freshman playing varsity for Siloam Springs -- and appreciate their accomplishments. Even in the finals loss, Briones finished with a monster game of 32 kills against the Lady Raiders.

Siloam Springs head volleyball coach Rose Cheek said Briones is one of those special players that only comes around every so often.