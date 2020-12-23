WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- A suspect in the Dec. 8 killing of a 37-year-old Bono man has been arrested in eastern Oklahoma, Jonesboro police said Monday.

Officers worked with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to arrest Mark Austin Slaughter on Friday evening, according to a Facebook post by the Jonesboro department.

On Dec. 8, officers responding to 3610 Highland Drive in Jonesboro found Brandon Broadway suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police report. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after, police said.

Marshals discovered that Slaughter fled the Jonesboro area in his work truck, which was recovered in Little Rock, but Slaughter was nowhere to be found, the post states.

Authorities said marshals then learned Slaughter was traveling west in his girlfriend's vehicle. Slaughter and his girlfriend were located in West Siloam Springs, Okla. where he was arrested without incident, according to police.

Slaughter is awaiting extradition to Jonesboro, police said.