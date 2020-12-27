Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday The new artifact, another M55 8-inch Self-Propelled Howitzer arrived at the National Guard armory in Siloam Springs on Wednesday. The old artifact will be sent to Camp Joseph T. Robinson to be refurbished then will be sent to he National Guard Armory in Lincoln.

A piece of Siloam Springs' history was replaced on Wednesday when the state of Arkansas swapped out the National Guard Armory's artifact for a refurbished model.

The new artifact, which is the same model as it's predecessor, is a 1952 M55 8-inch Self-Propelled Howitzer. It was installed at the armory on Wednesday as the old one was removed.

Not considered a tank, the M55 Howitzer is designed to provide general artillery support to ground troops and close general support to armored columns, according to an article published on army.mil on May 29, 2019. The M55 is a 203MM variant based on the Patton tank, the article states.

The M55 was designed to be light enough so it would not impede the speed of the traversing vehicle but strong enough to withstand enemy fire, the article states. Deployed at the end of the Korean War, the M55 saw real action during the Vietnam War and continued service until 1969.

The departing Self-Propelled Howitzer has been stationed at Company B 2/142 Field Artillery Fires Brigade in Siloam Springs since the mid-1980s, according to Staff Sgt. Kelly McJunkin. The M55 will be taken to Little Rock to be refurbished before it is sent to the National Guard Armory in Lincoln, McJunkin said.

A Korean War artillery piece, the artifact has been a part of the community for years, according to Sgt. 1st Class Jason Parker. It will be taken to the Combined Support Maintenance Shop (CSMS) at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock, Parker said.

At CSMS, the Self-Propelled Howitzer will have its broken pieces fixed and receive a new paint job, McJunkin said. When the artifact is in pristine condition it will be sent to Company A/217 Brigade Support Battalion in Lincoln, McJunkin said.

Parker recently arrived at the armory in Siloam Springs and did not have much interaction with the artifact, he said. McJunkin remembers when the M55 first arrived at the armory.

"I just remember the armory getting it sometime in the mid-1980s and playing in (it) when my dad worked here and in Lincoln," McJunkin said.

Neither McJunkin nor Parker said how long it would take for the departing M55 to be refurbished and sent on to its new post.