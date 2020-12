Dec. 14

• Gregory Scott Austin, 48, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal contempt; furnishing prohibited articles; theft of leased, rented or entrusted personal property - false reports of wealth or credit.

• Marco Antonio Bolanos, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Jose Anibal Torres-Burgos, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 16

• Quinton Gene Cotten, 33, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Jimmy Richard Nichols Jr., 52, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Ashley Nichole Tilgham, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear; disregarding a stop sign.

• Curtis Rusty Alan Reynolds, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 17

• Brittney Nichole Atilano, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Collin Ray Self, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

Dec. 18

• Anastasia Lynne Golden, 22, arrested in connection with forgery.

• Crystal Lynn Parker, 31, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Bradley Wayne Gillum, 26, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; criminal contempt.

• Melchor Guadelupe Nava-Troncoso, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 19

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; shoplifting; failure to appear.

Dec. 20

• William Harley Burton, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.