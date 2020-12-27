The number of new covid-19 infections in Siloam Springs rose to nearly 200 last week.

Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported 194 new infections in the community of Siloam Springs over the 14 day period ending on Dec. 21, giving the area a rate of 86 new infections per 10,000 residents and bringing the cumulative total of infections to 1,464, the website achi.net stated Thursday. The numbers were up from 143 new infections, a rate of 64 infections per 10,000 residents, and a cumulative total 1,335 on Dec. 14.

There were 179 new infections in the geographic area of the Siloam Springs School District, giving the area a rate of 77 cases per 10,000 residents and bringing the cumulative total to 1,486. The numbers were up from 146 new infections, a rate of 62 infections per 10,000 residents, and a cumulative total of 1,317 cases on Dec. 14.

Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab reported one positive covid-19 case among patients and one case among staff members in the 14 day period ending on Dec. 21, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The nursing facility has seen a total of 60 resident cases, 35 staff member cases and 11 resident deaths since the pandemic began, the ADH website states.

Both the Siloam Springs School District and John Brown University are closed for winter break.

According to the ACHI, other cities in Northwest Arkansas had the following rates of infection on Dec. 21:

• Gentry: 127 new infections per 10,000 residents

• Lincoln: 74 new infections per 10,000 residents

• Springdale: 98 new infections per 10,000 residents

• Fayetteville: 90 new infections per 10,000 residents

• Rogers: 87 new infections per 10,000 residents

• Bentonville: 62 new infections per 10,000 residents.