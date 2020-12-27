John Brown University Athletics announced a new partnership with HomeTown Ticketing while Director of Athletics Robyn Daugherty introduced a new tiered spectator policy on Wednesday, Dec. 23, in preparation for athletic events set to begin in 2021.

For the first weekend of men's and women's basketball games versus Champion Christian (Jan. 2) and Ozark Christian (Jan. 4), only immediate family members of student-athletes will be permitted to enter Bill George Arena for in-person viewing.

Beginning with the basketball doubleheader on Jan. 9 versus Langston (Okla.), tickets will then be made available to JBU faculty and staff, along with members of the Golden Eagle Booster Club. Ticket purchasing will usually be made available between 24-48 hours in advance. No walk-up ticketing will be available, and all ticket acquisitions and purchases must be made by using the Box Office page on JBUathletics.com.

The revised capacity of Bill George Arena, in adherence with Arkansas Department of Health guidance, will be limited to 188 fans. There will be no charge to families of student-athletes, Golden Eagle Booster Club members and all JBU faculty and staff. Obtaining tickets through JBUathletics.com will still be required.

Booster Club members and JBU faculty and staff will receive further details via email with information on how to register for tickets. Student-athletes will be responsible for sharing information with their families.

In-person spectatorship will not be extended to visiting fans.

While John Brown University and the Department of Athletics is disappointed with having to limit seating capacity for the foreseeable future, the primary goal is to create a safe environment for the student-athletes to participate. Fans are always able to watch the Golden Eagles live at no cost at JBUathletics.com.

In an effort to streamline capacity controls and implement a method of contact tracing, the Golden Eagles have partnered with HomeTown ticketing, the official digital ticketing partner of the NAIA. HomeTown Ticketing provides John Brown University technologies needed for cashless, touchless ticket ordering and also provide information to assist in capacity management and contact tracing.