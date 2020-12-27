Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all of our readers.

I'd like to personally thank you for taking an interest in our newspaper, and we strive to give you the best community coverage possible.

The year 2020 has been a hard one for all of us with many ups and certainly lots of downs as well.

From the local sports perspective we've wrapped up football season and are well into basketball season.

We've had plenty of games to see so far for the Siloam Springs girls and boys basketball teams, and at the end of this week we are scheduled to see the John Brown University teams make their 2021 season debuts.

In fact, when the Golden Eagles take the floor Saturday against Champion Christian at Bill George Arena, it will be the first athletic events of the school year for JBU.

Then on Monday, JBU will host Ozark Christian in another women's and men's doubleheader. Then it's jumping straight into the Sooner Athletic Conference season.

Hey, I've always said the best way to get in the swimming pool is to dive right in, and that's exactly what coaches Jeff Soderquist and Jason Beschta's teams are doing.

We'll have in-depth team previews on the men's and women's teams running in the Herald-Leader on Wednesday.

Hey, how about those Siloam Springs basketball teams?

Both teams are scheduled to play at Gravette on Tuesday, and I'm looking forward to that as it will be my first opportunity to see Gravette's new arena. The Siloam Springs girls defeated Gravette 71-59 to open up the place back in November, while the Siloam Springs boys hosted Gravette in a benefit game on the same night at the Panther Activity Center.

Then on Wednesday, the Siloam Springs girls are scheduled to host Rogers High, followed by the boys hosting Bentonville West. Those should both be highly competitive games. The Lady Panthers lost to the Lady Mounties by two points in a benefit game last month, and the Panthers and Wolverines have always had good battles.

Then on Thursday, New Year's Eve, both Siloam Springs varsity teams and the ninth-grade teams are scheduled to host Gentry in a day of basketball.

I say scheduled because covid-19 has certainly had an impact on things. The Siloam Springs boys' game against Rogers on Dec. 18 was canceled because of covid concerns from Rogers. So it's anybody's guess how many of these games we'll get in.

Playing on three straight days should give both teams a test on their legs to simulate a tournament-like atmosphere. Because of covid-19, teams in Arkansas are not allowed to participate or host any tournaments.

So if you like basketball, and I know a lot of you do, this should be a good week to get out and catch some teams in action. Happy 2021!

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.