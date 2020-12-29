Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Governor extends covid emergency as deaths spike by The Associated Press | December 29, 2020 at 3:31 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Governor Asa Hutchinson speaks Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020 in Little Rock during his weekly covid-19 press conference at the state Capitol. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1118governor/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal) - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday extended his coronavirus emergency declaration by another two months as the state reported a record one-day spike in deaths and a new high in hospitalizations from covid-19.

Hutchinson has used his emergency powers to impose restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate, to combat the pandemic. The emergency declaration was first issued in March and was set to expire at the end of the month.

The state reported Tuesday that 66 more people died from covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, bringing Arkansas' total fatalities since the pandemic began to 3,603. Tuesday's death toll was the state's highest since the previous record set just last week, when it reported 58 new deaths Dec. 21.

Arkansas' virus cases rose by 2,718 to 219,246. The number of people hospitalized rose by six, pushing the state's hospitalizations to a new high of 1,161.

Arkansas legislative leaders earlier this month rejected a request by Hutchinson to meet by the end of December to vote on supporting an extension of the virus declaration. House and Senate leaders said they expected the issue to come up in next year's legislative session, which begins Jan. 11.

EARLIER:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 216,528 Tuesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 3,537.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyDTIjlpG9I]

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT