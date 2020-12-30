Sign in
Deck the House by Janelle Jessen | December 30, 2020 at 5:29 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo submitted Jim Stover's home, located at 9008 David Ct., won first place in the city's inaugural Deck the House decorating contest.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A house at 606 Carter Drive received honorable mention.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A house at 507 Grand Court received honorable mention.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Wayne Thomas' home, located at 1579 Andrew Ct., won second place in the Deck the House lighting contest.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Melvin Phillips home at 1894 N. Midland Knoll Ct. won third place in the contest.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A house at 506 Carter Dr. received honorable mention.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A house at 109 Greenwood Pl., won honorable mention.

