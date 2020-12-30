Photo submitted Jim Stover's home, located at 9008 David Ct., won first place in the city's inaugural Deck the House decorating contest.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A house at 606 Carter Drive received honorable mention.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A house at 507 Grand Court received honorable mention.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Wayne Thomas' home, located at 1579 Andrew Court, won second place in the Deck the House lighting contest.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Melvin Phillips home at 1894 N. Midland Knoll Court won third place in the contest.

Photo submitted Jim Stover's home, located at 9008 David Court, won first place in the city's inaugural Deck the House decorating contest.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A house at 506 Carter Drive received honorable mention.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A house at 109 Greenwood Place, won honorable mention.

