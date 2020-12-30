Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A child stands out sunroof of a minivan as he looks at the Christmas light display at 9008 David Ct. The home, owned by Jim Stover, is the first place winner of the city's inaugural Deck the House contest. For more light photos, see page 6A.

A city-wide decorating contest brightened up the holiday season in Siloam Springs.

More than 100 people signed up for their homes to be on a city map of Christmas lights and 75 competed in the inaugural Deck the House contest, according to Holland Hayden, city communications manager.

"I just feel like this has been a tough year for everybody, with covid we needed something to end this year on a bright note," said City Director Mindy Hunt, who proposed the contest to the city board.

Hunt said she read about several other cities who have done similar competitions and felt it would be a positive thing for Siloam Springs to do. Hunt said that Hayden took the idea and ran with it, helping to create a map that helped spectators find light displays throughout the city.

Five judges from family-oriented businesses and organizations spent six to seven hours each independently judging the light displays based on a score sheet, Hayden said. The winner, Jim Stover, whose home is located at 9008 David Court, had a perfect score of 100 from all the judges, she said.

Stover said he and his wife Betty Stover have made putting up Christmas lights a tradition, so when they built their current house in 2016, they made sure it had wall space and outlets for decorations. The Stovers didn't do as many decorations last year because his home was damaged in the October 2019 tornado, but the couple resumed decorating this year with some additions.

"We both like Christmas and we both like lights, decorating and a celebration of all things good," Stover said. "With 2020, the way things have been, was an inspiration to do it this year."

Thanks to the competition, Stover said he has seen a big increase in traffic of people driving by to view the lights.

Wayne Thomas and his son Tyler Thomas, who won second place in the competition for their home located at 1579 Andrew Court, also increased their light display this year with the hope of bringing joy and hope during the covid-19 pandemic.

The family puts up lights every year, but this year they increased the height of their center cross to 20 feet, and the height of their other two crosses to 16 feet. Their display also includes a nativity scene.

"This year, the whole theme was a covid Christmas," Thomas said. "We really wanted to get the message out that hope and joy comes from the cross, so that's what we wanted everybody to see when looking at the lights."

Melvin Phillips, who won third place for his home at 1894 Midland Knoll, said he has been putting up lights for years. He is hopeful his display will bring joy in the season and in the birth of Christ. Phillips also noticed the decorating contest increased the number of cars driving past his home, averaging about 35 cars a night and counting 55 on a particularly warm night.

Honorable mentions are 507 Grand Court, 506 Carter Drive, 109 Greenwood Place, and 606 Carter Drive.

For a map of the light displays in Siloam Springs, visit the city website, siloamsprings.com, or social media pages.