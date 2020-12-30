Jesus Christians and MAGA Christians

God hates liars and will send all liars into the lake of fire, so says the Holy Bible, see Proverbs 6:16-18 and Revelation 21:8. The Holy Bible is crystal clear in describing Trump as being one of the most egregious liars ever to call himself "a very good Christian" claiming "I love God"--"I have (a) great relationship with God." He also claims he has never repented or asked God for forgiveness because he is good and has never made a mistake for which he needs repentance or forgiveness.

Even "babes in Christ" should know that is wrong but, if someone does "desire the sincere milk of the word" here is where to find some: 1 John 1:10; 1 John 2:4. Calling God a liar might not earn a ticket to heaven. Those two declarations inspired by God apply to all those Trump supporting MAGA Christians as well. How so?

1 Corinthians 5:9-13, distinguishes between unbelievers (fornicators KJV) and people like Trump who claim they are believers but are not. You cannot exist in this world without interacting with garden variety unbelievers, but it commands you not to associate with false believers, fornicators like Trump.

It would seem that to vote for Trump, thus enabling, empowering, and cheering him on to more and more egregious lies and deception of millions of people would violate God's will.

2 Corinthians 6:14-15 says, "Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers" KJV, or "Stop forming inappropriate relationships" NOG, "Don't team up" NLT; etc. Again, this is not about casual relationships but, what about joining Trump's team membership or supporters? Does 1 John 2:4 mean you are a liar?

The book "The Spiritual Danger of Donald Trump" written by 30 Evangelical Christians reflects the Jesus Christianity they taught me in the little Cincinnati, Ark., church as I grew up.

There are some real "Jesus Christians" in this community, but apparently they are not very outspoken. I know of only one who writes an opinion in the Herald Leader.

As Jesus warns in Matthew Chapter 7, only a very few "Jesus Christians" will find their way through the narrow gate to life while many, who may really believe they are "Christians," are following false prophets down the broad road through the gates of hell.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs