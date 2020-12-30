Iva Dean Allison

Iva Dean Allison, 86, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on Dec. 24, 2020, at Quail Ridge Living Center in Colcord, Okla.

She was born on July 14, 1934, in Fayetteville, Ark., to James Guy Williams and Jewell Gladys Carney Williams. She worked for Simmons Foods, Peterson Industries, and Tyson Foods. She married Stanley Lee Allison on July 18, 1998, in Tontitown, Ark. She was a member of Springtown Christian Fellowship Church in Springtown, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; and her parents .

She is survived by her son, Roger Boyle and wife Patricia of Cherokee City, Ark.; her daughter, Sherry Lamphear and husband Dale of Siloam Springs; three stepsons, John Allison, David Allison and Warner Allison; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will have a private graveside service at Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

Tolbert Wayne Counts

Tolbert Wayne Counts, 85, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died Friday Dec. 25, 2020, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born on Sept. 3, 1935, in Johnson, Ark., the son of Tolbert Counts and Anna Neal Counts. He was the widower of Margaret Eaton Counts whom he married on Feb. 26, 1955. He had been a truck driver and dispatcher for Willis Shaw Express trucking company and had retired from Simmons Foods. His favorite pastime was fishing on his pontoon boat on Lake Eucha.

He was preceded in death by his wife on June 18, 2000; one son, Bobby Counts; and four sisters, Iline Noel, Jan Diven, Maxine Shumate and Verna Counts.

He is survived by one son, Michael Counts of Siloam Springs; one daughter, Melody Snyder of Siloam Springs; one sister, Connie Wray of Sand Springs, Okla.; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Bluff Cemetery in Springdale, Ark. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Bluff Cemetery.

Jesus Garcia

Jesus Garcia, 73, of Siloam Springs, Ark. died Dec. 25, 2020, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in Siloam Springs.

He was born Jan. 12, 1947, to Joe and Dominga (Diaz) Garcia in Corpus Christie, Texas. He was a 20-year Army veteran serving in the U.S Army Band and as a special mechanics operator.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Laura Garcia of the home; daughter, Mary Ester Cummings of Albany, Ore.; brothers, Martin Garcia of Corpus Christie, Robert Garcia of Fort Worth, Texas, Johnny Garcia of El Paso, Texas; sisters, Lupe Rios, Mary Jane Cervantes, both of Austin, Texas.

There are no services at this time.

Betty Jo Kelley

Betty Jo Kelley, 56, of Colcord, Okla., died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

She was born on Sept. 25, 1964, in Wichita, Kan., a daughter of John Vann and Olivia Tsatigh Vann. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing, singing karaoke, hunting mushrooms, working in her garden and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father and one brother, Jerry Vann.

She is survived by her mother, Olivia Vann of Chewey, Okla.; her love of 26 years, Tim Beck of the home; three sons, Phillip Thompson of Colcord, Michael Kelley of Zena, Okla., and Jonathan Kelley of Billings, Mont.; two daughters, Melissa Maloy of Gentry, Ark., and Natasha Kelley of Wichita; three stepchildren, Jessica Watkins of Gentry, Ark., Kristina Beck of Okmulgee, Okla., and Kevin Beck of Wisconsin; one brother, Tommy Vann of Chewey; two sisters, Donna Vann and Renee Turtle both of Chewey; and 23 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 2, 2021, at Dickson Cemetery in Cherokee City with Pastor Reece Calvert officiating.

Junior McDougal

Junior McDougal, 89, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, in Siloam Springs. He was born July 31, 1931, in Madison County, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, JoAnn; and a son, Roger McDougal.

Junior was a retired manager of Webb Wheel, his career spanning 43 years. He retired from Webb Wheel in 2000. After his retirement, Junior spent his time buying and selling equipment. He was known in the area for his knowledge, kindness, and generosity. He was not only a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, he was also a friend to many and would lend a hand to anyone in need.

Junior is survived by his son, Dr. Richard McDougal and wife Linda; daughter, Reneé McDougal; and brother, Mike Rogers. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Brad and Emma White, Whitney and Jordan Lipsmeyer, Abbi and Aaron Netzel, Jesse Lipsmeyer and Ray Niblock, Albert and Belinda McDougal, Austin McDougal and Li Yang, Andrew and Michelle McDougal, Paige McDougal and Eric Gonzalez, and Liza Green; great-grandchildren: Emory White, Brooks White, Hudson White, Elleigh White, Hannah Booth, Brayden Lipsmeyer, Easton Moore, Hudson Lipsmeyer, Grayson Lipsmeyer, Lucy McDougal, Oliver McDougal, Ada Netzel, Collin and Hailey Taheri, Amani Williams and Kenyon Holt; one great-great-grandchild, Lennox; as well as nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. For the visitation guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

David L. Taylor

David L. Taylor, 79 of Rose, Okla., died Dec. 22, 2020, at Quail Ridge Living Center, Colcord, Okla.

He was born June 22, 1941, in Oklahoma City, Okla., the son of John and Eunice (Jones) Clark. He moved to this area from Spencer, Okla., and worked as a courier of a utility contractor. He loved country and old-time gospel music, movies, fishing and collecting tools.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his guardians, Bob and Margaret Humphries, their children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Leach, Okla., with burial at Elm Cemetery.

Clarence Andrew Woods

Clarence Andrew Woods, 87, of Colcord, Okla., died on Dec. 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born Jan. 10, 1933, in McIntosh County, Okla., the son of Andrew Jackson Woods and May Woods. He married Betty Ruth Wilson on Dec. 29, 1952, in Bentonville, Ark. He held multiple jobs including working at dairy farms, in construction of homes with Ray Adams, and working at Peterson Industries. He retired while he worked at Brand Rex.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Betty Woods; his parents; brothers, Silas Woods, Jewel Woods, and Benny Woods; and sisters, Carol Langley, Faye Beck, and Mildred Younger.

He is survived by his son, Bobby Woods and friend Boonie Harrison of Colcord; three daughters, Delores Jane Jenks of Colcord, Mary Gail Pathkiller and husband Calvin of Watts, Okla., and Nancy Jean DeMoss and husband Michael of Colcord; sister, Irene Smith and husband Bob of Grove, Okla.; 21 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Dickson Cemetery in Cherokee City, Ark., with Brother Michael DeMoss officiating.

Irene Delores Zismann

Irene Delores Zismann, 93, of Colcord, Okla., died Dec. 28, 2020, at Quail Ridge Living Center, Colcord.

She was born Oct. 1, 1927, in Halstead, Kan., to Rudolph and Fontaine (Nightengale) Zismann. She worked for Peterson's. She practiced the Mennonite faith.

She is survived by her sister, Edna Boyle of Gentry, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Ark., visitation will from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Gentry Cemetery in Gentry. For the service guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

