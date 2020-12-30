50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

In an effort to expedite the movement of traffic on Arkansas highways, State Police Troopers distributed information cards to motorists who created hazardous situations due to slow driving. This was an educational program to be used in lieu of arrest citations in most instances, according to State Police.

State Police Director Colonel Ralph Scott said it is most important that a smooth flow of traffic be maintained and while it is true that excessive speed contributes greatly to the state's yearly death toll, slow driving is a hazard which cannot be ignored. He said any interruption of the normal flow of traffic greatly increases the possibility of conflict. Slow drivers and fast drivers in the same environment greatly aggravates the problem, Scott said.

The card asked the question, "Are you a slow driver?" and went on to point out that it is an infraction of the Arkansas traffic code to impede the normal and reasonable flow of traffic. The card also pointed out that slow driving directly contributes to other violations, such as following too close. Scott said other motorists in the caravan which the slow driver leads often become frustrated and impatient, taking reckless and careless chances to make up for lost time.

The card provided various tips for motorists who either "can't or won't" drive with the flow of traffic. Also pointed out were driver deficiencies that often result in driver inability to maintain a reasonable speed.

Scott said all major trucking concerns in the state would be recontacted and asked to cooperate in the slow driving program by requesting their drivers to pull to the side of the road, where possible, to permit faster moving traffic to pass. Truckers were also expected to comply with Arkansas Law concerning proper following distance for trucks.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Siloam Springs put themselves in the championship game of the Neosho Holiday Tournament by knocking off 5A Owasso, Okla., 55-46.

Owasso pulled down the opening tip and proceeded to hit a quick three for the lead. It would be the Rams' only lead of the night.

Junior Brett Wilson hit back-to-back buckets in the paint to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead. It was never relinquished. Wilson hit for six in the first quarter and Siloam Springs took a 12-9 lead.

With the help of an 8-0 run over three minutes the Panthers outscored Owasso 22-10 in the second quarter. The Siloam lead at half was 34-19.

Wilson had 11 of his team-leading 16 points by halftime. Senior Darrin Storms registered 10 of his 14 points for the Panthers by half.

Storms and Paul Eiland came up big for the Panthers in the third quarter. Between the two they scored all of Siloam's 10 points in the period.

Eiland scored 14 for Siloam Springs, but was also big as a leader on the floor.

Siloam Springs would face host team Neosho in the championship game on Saturday.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Maribeth Lyons, representing the University of Arkansas, presented Siloam Springs High School senior student Audrey Ross with a Chancellor's Scholarship worth $32,000 to the University of Arkansas in the school's media center in front of Ross' peers, teachers and school administrators. Ross also qualified as a Semifinalist in the 2011 National Merit Scholarship Program and the 2011 National Achievement Scholarship Program.