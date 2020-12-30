File photo/Herald-Leader Karson Summerfield of Kansas, Okla., won the mutton busting event on July 17 during the 62nd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo. The rodeo was postponed from June until July because of the pandemic.

As 2020 comes to a close it is time to reflect on the top headlines of the past year. During this unprecedented year, there have been many difficult times, but also moments of hope, resiliency and joy.

While compiling the list of top news stories, Herald-Leader staff considered not only the community impact but also the amount of engagement and interest of the public the stories conveyed. There are very few news stories, or parts of life, covid-19 has not touched, so it is no surprise the top five stories of the year in Siloam Springs read more like a local timeline of the pandemic.

Stories six through 10 were published on Sunday and stories one through five are listed below.

Covid-19 lockdown in March

In mid-March, the state and much of the country shut down in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As concerns about the virus began to grow early in the month, the city of Siloam Springs collaborated with the Chamber of Commerce, Main Street, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, the local branch of the state Health Department, Siloam Springs Public Schools and John Brown University to prepare for the pandemic.

Then on March 13, John Brown University suspended face-to-face classes and initially closed residential housing on March 21, moving the date up to March 16 in response to the national emergency declaration. Students completed their semester online. Graduation celebrations took place online and a commencement ceremony for May 2020 graduates was postponed until December.

Siloam Springs Schools closed for on-site instruction on March 17 and schools across the state were initially shut-down through the end of spring break on Friday, March 27, then through April 17 and finally through the end of the semester. High school spring sports were suspended on March 15, initially until March 30, and then through the end of the semester.

Local school officials quickly pivoted students to online instruction, sending students home with their own technology devices. Officials also set up meal distribution systems and internet hot spots to serve students, who were stuck at home. High school graduation was postponed until July and ultimately took place online.

City officials declared a public health emergency on March 16 and closed the library, animal shelter and recycling services. The circuit court was closed and public access to fire stations was limited. The city also canceled city-sponsored and city-permitted events and requested that utility customers pay their bills online. Both the city and school board transitioned to conducting meetings online through Zoom video conferencing.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson also closed restaurant dining rooms and retailers for in-person shopping, and shut down businesses such as gyms, barbershops, beauty salons and massage therapists to avoid spreading the disease. The governor released a timetable for businesses to gradually begin reopening in May with strict social distancing, capacity limits and safety requirements in place.

Uplifting ways people handled the lockdown

Despite the difficulties created by the pandemic and lockdown, Siloam Springs individuals, organizations and businesses found big and small ways to support and uplift each other, even if it was from a distance.

For example, in April, community members organized a teddy bear hunt for children in their neighborhood, family members organized a parade for patients at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab, and local photographer Luke Davis created a March Sadness bracket featuring outtakes of crying babies that garnered 79,000 votes from across the country.

Then in May, DaySpring artists drew chalk art along the sidewalks of Siloam Springs Regional Hospital to encourage frontline health care workers and La-Z-Boy donated fabric masks for hospital workers who don't come in contact with patients.

Non-profits, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siloam Springs and Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County, found creative ways to stay virtually connected with the kids they serve. Other non-profits, such as The Manna Center and Genesis House, stepped up to find ways to serve a drastic increase in need while keeping staff members and clients safe.

Even though senior year and graduation events were canceled, Siloam Springs School District celebrated seniors with an online scholarship program and a senior drive-through event. At the drive-through, seniors dropped off school-issued items and picked up their caps and gowns. Project graduation and local businesses coordinated to create a finish-line balloon arch and give each senior a surprise box filled with swag donated by local businesses.

Parents and community members also created an adopt a senior group connecting graduating seniors with people who want to encourage them. Adopters delivered care packages and arranged surprises for the seniors they were matched with.

John Brown University celebrated seniors through an online program. The university also put together graduate boxes for students, which were hand-delivered by a group of 30 faculty members to about 165 graduates who live in the area. The remainder of the boxes were mailed to graduates' homes.

Dogwood Festival postponed/Rodeo canceled/postponed.

Because of the pandemic, Siloam Springs' annual Dogwood Festival, originally scheduled for April 24, 25 and 26, was postponed until May and then until August, before finally being canceled altogether.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson restricted events at large indoor and outdoor venues. In early May, the governor announced that events would be limited to 100 people, with audience members limited to no more than 50 people. The Dogwood Festival attracts approximately 35,000 people each year and Chamber officials could not see a way to comply with the guidelines and regulations.

Regulations were relaxed by July, but a permit from the Arkansas Department of Health was still required to host a large event and regulating social distancing requirements would be too difficult without a perimeter around the Dogwood Festival area in downtown Siloam Springs, the festival committee concluded.

Meanwhile, in early May, the 62nd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo was postponed from June to July in hopes that restrictions on large events would be lifted. The rodeo usually draws hundreds of contestants and thousands of audience members each night.

The rodeo received a permit from the Arkansas Health Department and moved forward with social distancing and safety measures in place on July 16, 17 and 18. A total of 384 contestants participated in the rodeo and the Arkansas Department of Health allowed 2,200 spectators per night, for a total of 5,600 over the course of the event.

Because many rodeos across the country were canceled, the Siloam Springs rodeo drew athletes from national circuits, such as the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), and competitors came from a larger area, from as far away as Winslow, Ariz., and Australia.

"I think it was honestly one of the better years we had," said Kari Hutchins, Siloam Springs Riding Club secretary.

Schools/JBU reopen

Public school students and John Brown University students returned to school in August for the first time since March with safety plans and precautions in place.

JBU students returned to class on Aug. 17, although campus and dorm life looked drastically different. The university developed a multi-department task force that met several times a week since spring to determine how to safely reopen campus.

Safety measures include physically distancing 90 percent of classes, revamping school cafeteria seating arrangements and adding outdoor dining space, and requiring students were to wear masks except when they are in their rooms. The university also rearranged its schedule to plan an extended holiday break, beginning at Thanksgiving and ending in February.

The university also developed plans for isolating students who test positive and quarantining students who are identified as probable close contacts. From the beginning of the pandemic through the end of the on-campus semester on Nov. 23, the university had a cumulative total of 66 covid-19 cases, including 43 student cases and 23 staff member cases.

Public school students in Arkansas returned to school 10 days late on Aug. 24 to give districts more time to prepare. Siloam Springs School District created a community ready for learning committee to get input from local stakeholders on how to safely return to school.

Safety measures include social distancing, mask wearing, adding a lunch period so cafeterias will be at 50 percent capacity and extra sanitation procedures. Students also have assigned seating on buses, in classrooms and in cafeterias so that contact tracing is possible.

Educators statewide are asked to be ready to pivot their students to online instruction at any time, both for school closures and for students who are quarantined. Northside Elementary School and the intermediate school were closed for separate two-week periods after community spread was observed in the schools. The district saw a cumulative total of 206 cases through the end of the semester.

SSSD launched a virtual academy for students who would prefer to continue learning online. The academy has been in the works for some time as an additional way to serve students but preparations were sped up when the coronavirus hit in March. The program is designed to be sustained for multiple years.

High school sports also resumed in August with safety and social distancing measures in place. Limited tickets were available for sporting events and spectators are required to sit every other row, six feet apart from other family groups.

Covid-19 vaccines come to Siloam Springs

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital received 80 doses of Pfizer's covid-19 vaccine for front-line workers on Dec. 17. Dr. Tony Meloy was the first person in Siloam Springs to receive the long-awaited vaccination.

The first doses of vaccine in the United States were shipped out on Dec. 13 and the first person in Arkansas received the vaccine on Monday, Dec. 14, according to a report in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The vaccine represents the light at the end of the tunnel to Chief Nursing Officer Maria Wleklinski, who was also among the first to receive the vaccine in Siloam Springs.

Another shipment of 80 doses is expected to arrive 21 days after the first so the same group of workers can get their second round of shots. The vaccine is estimated to be 55 percent effective after the first does and 95 percent effective after the second dose, according to Pharmacy Director Josh Kimbrow.

File photo/Herald-Leader School staff members unload kindergarten students at Northside Elementary School on the first day back to school in August.

File photo/Herald-Leader Nurse Lucy Barwick administers a covid-19 vaccine to Dr. Tony Meloy on Dec. 17 at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. The hospital received 80 doses of the recently released Pfizer vaccine for frontline medical workers. Meloy was the first person in Siloam Springs to receive the vaccine.

File photo/Herald-Leader Family and friends of residents at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab parade through the parking lot in April. The event was designed to lift the spirits of residents who hadn't been able to visit with family members face to face in nearly two months.