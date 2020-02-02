The city board will consider a contract amendment during their meeting on Tuesday to add $9,000 to the 2020 budget to pay for reimbursement expenses related to engineering drawings for the Main Street redesign project.

The proposed additional costs could include mileage reimbursement for the consultant, permitting fees, additional geotechnical testing, along with other expenses that may occur, according to a staff report prepared by Don Clark, community development director.

In October, the city was approved for a 50/50 grant from the Walton Family Foundation (WFF) in the amount of $143,175 for the construction drawings and specifications for the Main Street redesign, the staff report states. The city accepted the grant during the Nov. 5 meeting and agreed to provide the matching funds to complete the project for a total of $286,350, it states. The matching funding was included in the 2020 budget for the city, which was approved at the Dec. 3 meeting, the report states.

In addition to the contract for design services, the city expects there could be reimbursable expenses which may reach $9,000 dollars, the staff report states. The proposed amendment would add the $9,000 to the budget, raising the city's portion to $152,175 and making the new total for the Main Street redesign $295,350, the staff report states.

The city contracted with Crafton Tull to provide 60% plans, 90% plans and the completed plans for review, the staff report states. The grant agreement includes a list of goals the WFF intends for the city to meet, the staff report states. The goals include:

• Entering into a contract to complete the design plans by February

• Submitting 60% and 90% completed plans to the WFF for review and comment

• Hosting one public meeting with stakeholders for design input by June

• Developing the final set of plans by December.

The Main Street project, including construction costs and the cost of the construction plans, is currently estimated at $6,887,924 according to an article in the Herald-Leader on July 21, 2019. The city approved the contract with Crafton Tull during the city board meeting on Oct. 16, 2018, the article states.

Other business to be discussed at the meeting will include:

• The purchase of a storm pipe for the third phase of the extension of Simon Sager Drive in the amount of $189,183

• The purchase of a Backyard Machine for $197,878

• The third reading of Ordinance 20-01 regarding the annexation of 4.99 acres at 3480 Hwy. 412 E.

• The third reading of Ordinance 20-02 concerning the governing and installation and relocation of utility and communication lines below ground

• The first reading of Ordinance 20-03 regarding the vacation of unnamed right-of-way and easements for the 300 block of Ark. Hwy. 59 N.

• Resolution 06-20 regarding a special use permit at 2500 U.S. Hwy. 412 East.

• Resolution 07-20 concerning a significant development permit at 2301 and 2351 E. Main St.

• Resolution 08-20 regarding a significant development permit at the 3500 block of U.S. Hwy. 412 E.

• Resolution 09-20 regarding a preliminary plat development permit for the Lawlis Ranch addition at 23006 Lawlis Road.

• Resolution 10-20 concerning a preliminary plat development permit for the Heritage Ranch addition at the 2200 block of N. Carl St.

• Resolution 11-20 preliminary plat development permit for the Reagan Court addition at 3900 U.S. Hwy. 412 E.

General News on 02/02/2020