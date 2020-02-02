WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Award-winning country staple Clint Black is bringing his collection of hits to the Qualla Ballroom inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on March 26.

Tickets are $25 and go on sale Feb. 4 at the hotel front desk or by visiting CherokeeCasino.com or WSSTickets.Showare.com.

Black has one of the most storied careers in modern music. To date, he has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and racked up 57 charted singles, 31 Top 10 hits and 22 No. 1 smashes like "A Better Man," "Killin' Time," "Like the Rain," "When I Said I Do" and "Nothin' But the Taillights."

His success led him to numerous awards from the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music, the Grammys and the American Music Awards, as well as membership into the Grand Ole Opry and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Throughout his career, the country music legend has recorded and collaborated with Kenny Loggins, Toto, Billy Joel, Martina McBride, Wynonna, Roy Rogers, the Pointer Sisters and more. Black has also taken on new challenges in addition to producing records, touring and writing songs by becoming an actor and a video director.

For more information on Black, visit www.ClintBlack.com.

