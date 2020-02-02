Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Junior high basketball by Staff Reports | February 2, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls won their sixth straight game with a 52-21 victory at Springdale George on Thursday.

Mimo Jacklik led the Lady Panthers (14-3, 5-0) with 17 points, while Rachel Rine had nine, Brooke Smith seven, Sophie Stephenson six, Brooke Ross and Sofia Santiago five each and Cailee Johnson three.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys dropped a 33-27 decision on Thursday at Springdale George.

The Panthers (8-7, 4-1) led 14-11 at halftime but trailed 25-23 going into the fourth quarter.

Dalton Newman led the Panthers with 10 points, while Connor Clayton had eight, Nathan Vachon six, Camden Blackfox two and Malachi Watkins one.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls nearly overcame a double-digit fourth quarter deficit but came up short 32-30 on Thursday at Bentonville Lincoln.

The Lady Panthers (3-9) trailed 26-11 entering the fourth quarter and outscored the Lady Leopards 19-6 in the final quarter.

Chaney Stanaland led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Emily Keehn had 10, Lexi Masters four and Isabella Anglin-Rovira two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys were defeated 32-29 by Bentonville Lincoln.

Nate Hawbaker led the Panthers (6-6) with 14 points, while Mason Simmons had eight, Cayden Hansen three and Nolan Wills and Eric Debler each with two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls were defeated 38-20 at Bentonville Lincoln.

Ruth Hansen led the Lady Panthers (3-10) with 10 points, while Abigail Herndon had five, Jaylin Harried four and Kayleigh Casteneda one.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys were defeated 52-26 against Bentonville Lincoln.

Jackson Still led the Panthers (7-5) with 12 points, while Gio Flores had nine, Josiah Thompson and Brayden Snyder each with two and Darian Caldwell one.

Siloam Springs lost the B game 21-9. Landon Fain, Kaleb Sousley and Jaxson Devoe each had three points.

Sports on 02/02/2020

Print Headline: Junior high basketball

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT