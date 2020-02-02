The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls won their sixth straight game with a 52-21 victory at Springdale George on Thursday.
Mimo Jacklik led the Lady Panthers (14-3, 5-0) with 17 points, while Rachel Rine had nine, Brooke Smith seven, Sophie Stephenson six, Brooke Ross and Sofia Santiago five each and Cailee Johnson three.
Ninth-grade boys
The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys dropped a 33-27 decision on Thursday at Springdale George.
The Panthers (8-7, 4-1) led 14-11 at halftime but trailed 25-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Dalton Newman led the Panthers with 10 points, while Connor Clayton had eight, Nathan Vachon six, Camden Blackfox two and Malachi Watkins one.
Eighth-grade girls
The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls nearly overcame a double-digit fourth quarter deficit but came up short 32-30 on Thursday at Bentonville Lincoln.
The Lady Panthers (3-9) trailed 26-11 entering the fourth quarter and outscored the Lady Leopards 19-6 in the final quarter.
Chaney Stanaland led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Emily Keehn had 10, Lexi Masters four and Isabella Anglin-Rovira two.
Eighth-grade boys
The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys were defeated 32-29 by Bentonville Lincoln.
Nate Hawbaker led the Panthers (6-6) with 14 points, while Mason Simmons had eight, Cayden Hansen three and Nolan Wills and Eric Debler each with two.
Seventh-grade girls
The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls were defeated 38-20 at Bentonville Lincoln.
Ruth Hansen led the Lady Panthers (3-10) with 10 points, while Abigail Herndon had five, Jaylin Harried four and Kayleigh Casteneda one.
Seventh-grade boys
The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys were defeated 52-26 against Bentonville Lincoln.
Jackson Still led the Panthers (7-5) with 12 points, while Gio Flores had nine, Josiah Thompson and Brayden Snyder each with two and Darian Caldwell one.
Siloam Springs lost the B game 21-9. Landon Fain, Kaleb Sousley and Jaxson Devoe each had three points.Sports on 02/02/2020
