The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls won their sixth straight game with a 52-21 victory at Springdale George on Thursday.

Mimo Jacklik led the Lady Panthers (14-3, 5-0) with 17 points, while Rachel Rine had nine, Brooke Smith seven, Sophie Stephenson six, Brooke Ross and Sofia Santiago five each and Cailee Johnson three.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys dropped a 33-27 decision on Thursday at Springdale George.

The Panthers (8-7, 4-1) led 14-11 at halftime but trailed 25-23 going into the fourth quarter.

Dalton Newman led the Panthers with 10 points, while Connor Clayton had eight, Nathan Vachon six, Camden Blackfox two and Malachi Watkins one.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls nearly overcame a double-digit fourth quarter deficit but came up short 32-30 on Thursday at Bentonville Lincoln.

The Lady Panthers (3-9) trailed 26-11 entering the fourth quarter and outscored the Lady Leopards 19-6 in the final quarter.

Chaney Stanaland led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Emily Keehn had 10, Lexi Masters four and Isabella Anglin-Rovira two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys were defeated 32-29 by Bentonville Lincoln.

Nate Hawbaker led the Panthers (6-6) with 14 points, while Mason Simmons had eight, Cayden Hansen three and Nolan Wills and Eric Debler each with two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls were defeated 38-20 at Bentonville Lincoln.

Ruth Hansen led the Lady Panthers (3-10) with 10 points, while Abigail Herndon had five, Jaylin Harried four and Kayleigh Casteneda one.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys were defeated 52-26 against Bentonville Lincoln.

Jackson Still led the Panthers (7-5) with 12 points, while Gio Flores had nine, Josiah Thompson and Brayden Snyder each with two and Darian Caldwell one.

Siloam Springs lost the B game 21-9. Landon Fain, Kaleb Sousley and Jaxson Devoe each had three points.

Sports on 02/02/2020