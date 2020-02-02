Deverl "Dee" J. Deason

Deverl "Dee" J. Deason, 79, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died Jan. 28, 2020, at the Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born at home in Stilwell, Okla., on Sept. 10, 1940, to John Franklin Deason and Rena Bell Bennett Deason. He married Saundra Deason. He was a diesel mechanic for most of his life. He loved building and trading hot rods with his grandson. He enjoyed family gatherings, watching FOX News and was an avid Sooner fan.

He was a member of The Assembly in Siloam Springs, Ark., and loved his church family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, who died in 1981; one daughter, Tracy Pittman; and two brothers, Ed Deason and Johnnie Mack Deason.

He is survived by two daughters, Deanna Deason of West Siloam Springs and Shanda Hooton of Watts; one brother, Den Deason of West Siloam Springs; two sisters, Wanda Blaine of West Siloam Springs and Shirley McCammon of Bartlesville, Okla.; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Feb. 1, 2020, at The Assembly in Siloam Springs with Pastor Gary Wheat officiating. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

