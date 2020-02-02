The Siloam Springs boys trailed at Vilonia by two points early in the fourth quarter before the Eagles (16-4, 5-2) pulled away for a 60-46 victory to end the first half of 5A-West Conference play.

The Panthers (12-6, 3-4) trailed 15-10 after the first quarter and 28-21 at halftime. Siloam Springs trailed 42-38 entering the fourth quarter but cut it to 42-40 early in the fourth.

Landon Ward and Evan Sauer each had 15 points to lead Siloam Springs, while Josh Stewart had eight, Drew Vachon six and Jackson Ford two.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls dropped a 61-32 loss at Vilonia on Friday to wrap up the first half of 5A-West Conference play.

The Lady Panthers (7-12, 1-6) trailed 16-6 after the first quarter and 27-15 at halftime. Vilonia (18-2, 6-1) outscored Siloam Springs 23-7 in the third quarter to take a 50-22 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Jael Harried led Siloam Springs with 11 points, while Quincy Efurd had five, Mia Hevener, Cheyanne Pfieffer and Sidney Pfeifer each with three, Sydney Moorman and Reina Tiefel both with two and Brooke Henderson one.

