Siloam Springs High School students will celebrate winter homecoming this week with dress-up days leading up to a pep-rally and coronation ceremony on Friday before the games against Beebe, and a semi-formal dance on Saturday.

The theme for this year's homecoming is "Roaring into 2020," according to Beth Peevyhouse, student council advisor. Students love the historical relevance of the 20s theme and have even researched 1920s music, she said.

Homecoming events Friday, Feb. 7 1:30 p.m. — Homecoming assembly 5:30 p.m. — Coronation 6 p.m. — Girls basketball game 7:30 p.m. — Boys basketball game

"I have some kids that are really into the idea of dressing like the 1920s," she said.

For the first time, the semi-formal dance will take place during winter homecoming instead of fall homecoming, Peevyhouse said. Students and staff are often so exhausted after fall homecoming that it is hard to host a dance immediately after games, she said. There are also a lot more activities during fall homecoming, so moving an activity to winter homecoming will also help even things out and since the dance is taking place on Saturday, it will give students a chance to catch their breath and to get ready, she said.

Dress-up days will include monochromatic Monday, Disney vs. Nickelodeon on Tuesday, Western Wednesday, Dress-Like-a-Celebrity on Thursday and Panther gear on Friday.

The pep-rally will take place at 1:30 p.m., followed by coronation at 5:30 p.m., the girls basketball game at 6 p.m. and the boys basketball game at 7:30 p.m.

