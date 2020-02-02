Luke Davis/Main Street Studios Dennis and Shereen West celebrated 50 years of marriage on Jan. 24.
Dennis and Shereen West of Siloam Springs, Okla., celebrated 50 years of marriage on Jan. 24, 2020.
Shereen Perry and Dennis West were married on Jan. 24, 1970, in Dodge City, Kan. Their family includes Matthew, Catherine and Evelyn West; and Geovanni, Lillian and Taleigha Stoppel.
The couple celebrated their golden anniversary with a vacation in the Florida Keys.General News on 02/02/2020
Print Headline: Wests celebrate 50th anniversary
