Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Diane Winder (left), her late husband Larry Winder, and Dick Bolen are the 2020 Pioneer Citizens. They will be honored at the annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Thursday. All three pioneer citizens have a long history of supporting the arts and theater in Siloam Springs.

Diane Winder and her late husband Larry Winder brought their passion for theater to Siloam Springs, donating time and money to build the Sager Creek Arts Center. They also served the community through their volunteer work.

The Winders, along with Dick Bolen, will each receive the Pioneer Citizen Award at the 90th annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Thursday. The award is given out to citizens who lead with their heart, who face new challenges and pave the way for new frontiers, according to a press release from the chamber.

This will be the second time that a husband and wife duo will receive the award. The first time was in 2019, when Bob and Cathi Coleman received the award. The difference this year is Larry, who died in 2017, will be receiving the award posthumously.

World travelers

Diane Winder was born Diane Holden in Connecticut but was raised in Cocoa Beach, Fla. After graduating from high school, Diane moved to New York City where she worked as a live model.

"I didn't do photography," Diane said. " I did fashion shows and stuff in New York. Then I moved to Dallas and did it."

Eventually, Diane made her way back to Cocoa Beach where she got a job working for the security company Wackenhut. She was based at NASA where she was a security guard for astronauts.

While doing community theater in Cocoa Beach, she met her husband Larry. The couple got married in 1965. Larry went back to school and completed his master's degree in health and hospital administration from the University of Florida, then the couple traveled around the world.

Diane said that the family has lived in Richmond, Va.; Macon, Ga.; and Saudi Arabia. Larry and Diane ran the hospital at King Khalid Military City, which was under the direction of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Later on the couple moved to Riyadh (Saudia Arabia) where Larry ran a teaching hospital.

Finding a home

Larry Winder was born in Galion, Ohio. He spent a few years in the Air Force working at the Kennedy Space Center during the Apollo, Gemini and Mercury projects. Larry also indulged in his love of theater. It was while working on a play called Mary, Mary that Larry would meet his wife.

"Neither of us were in that play," Diane said. "He was doing lights and I was helping."

After traveling for several years, Larry was offered the administrator's position at Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital in 1984. He took the position and settled the family in Siloam Springs. Larry would remain the administrator until 1990 when they were sent to Granbury, Texas. Despite having to move, the family did not sell their home.

"We never moved away," Diane said. "We just went away for a while. We always intended to end up here."

When the couple returned in 1991, they built and ran the Sears store in Highland Park Shopping Center for a few years. When Sears refused to renew the couple's contract unless they opened on Sundays, the Winders sold the store. Larry began building homes with Chris Willis, building Woodcreek Apartments and the Quail Run neighborhood.

Diane began volunteering for organizations such as the Siloam Springs Hospital Auxiliary, Civitan, the Siloam Springs Museum Board and the Parks and Recreation Board. Larry and Diane also continued their work with the Sager Creek Arts Center.

Sager Creek Arts Center

Theater has always been a passion of both Larry and Diane. Larry enjoyed directing plays while Diane loved acting. Although she appeared in numerous plays, Diane's favorite plays for Sager Creek Arts Center, which closed in 2013, included Grace and Glory and 'Night Mother. Diane's most recent appearance was as Mrs. Claus in the Christmas comedy Christmas Ain't Over in the Little Town of Christmas for newly established Siloam Springs Center for the Arts.

"Diane is a consummate professional," said Jeremy Kelly, president of the Siloam Springs Center for the Arts. "She always knew her lines and always showed up."

Kelly also said Diane was there for the sake of the art and she would donate props if she had them.

Don Warden, the director of collections and research at Siloam Springs Museum, knew Diane from their time at Sager Creek Arts Center and was delighted to hear that she was awarded the Pioneer Citizen's Award.

"It's great," Warden said. "She has contributed many years to the community."

Joallen Moose nominated Diane for the Pioneer Citizen's Award because she felt that Diane was deserving of the award. Moose said that Diane took the leadership role in various projects through Civitan, the hospital Auxiliary, and the Sager Creek Arts Center and worked diligently to make these projects a success.

"I observed Diane's leadership and it was wonderful," said Moose.

Volunteering

Along with devoting time to the Sager Creek Arts Center, the Winders each had their own volunteer pursuits outside of theater.

Larry took part in Rotary. He was president of the Siloam Springs Rotary Club in 1988 and 1989, and received the Paul Harris Fellow according to Rotary Club secretary/treasurer Louise Brown.

Larry was also an avid fan of John Brown University basketball, Brown said.

In 1998, Larry helped to build Koala Park at Northside Elementary School -- a state-of the-art playground for children.

"He was a team captain and was quite a leader," said Judy Omo, who was one of the coordinators of Koala Park. "He was dedicated."

Diane devoted her time to the Siloam Springs Hospital Auxiliary. She did not begin volunteering for the auxiliary until after Larry was retired from the hospital.

One of Diane's projects during her time at the auxiliary was to return items donated to the original hospital to their families. She had to sort through paintings, dedication plaques and other items that people gave.

"I enjoyed being around them both," said Jan Hanson, who was part of the Sager Creek Arts Center and also worked with Larry at the hospital. "Larry and Diane loved the arts and would do anything for the arts."

