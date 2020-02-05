Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Diane Winder (left), her late husband Larry Winder, and Dick Bolen (right), are named 2020 Pioneer Citizens. The Winders and Bolen have supported local theater and served the Sager Creek Art Center. They will be honored at the annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Thursday.

Dick Bolen has spent nearly four decades quietly making an impact on the community he loves by helping local theater thrive, supporting schools and serving his church.

Bolen, along with Diane Winder and her late husband Larry Winder, will be recognized as a 2020 Pioneer Citizen at the 90th annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Thursday. The award is give to citizens who lead with their heart, face new challenges and pave the way for new frontiers, according to a press release from the chamber.

Journey to Siloam Springs

Bolen grew up in Plymouth, Mich., where his father worked for Daisy Air Rifle. When Bolen was 15, his family moved to Rogers to be closer to the company headquarters. He graduated from Rogers High School and went on to the University of Arkansas for two years. He graduated from Arkansas Tech University before fulfilling his military obligation, he said.

Bolen spent the first 10 years of his career working in the truck business, starting in sales and rental, and then moving into fleet management in cities such as Memphis, Tenn.; Jackson, Miss.; New Orleans and Houston.

One day, while stuck in barely moving traffic during a rainstorm on Houston's Interstate 610 loop, Bolen decided "this is not for me," he said. He headed back to Arkansas and in 1982 he started work as fleet manager for Simmons Foods.

Bolen married Lydia Zulpo in 1987 and the couple adopted their infant daughter Abby in 1993. His family inspired him to get involved in school, civic and church activities. he said.

"I love living in Siloam Springs," Bolen said. "As far as I am concerned there is no better place."

Theater

Bolen became involved in the Sager Creek Arts Center when his friend Jan Hanson asked him to be in one of her shows.

"I gave him the bug," she said.

Bolen spent more than 15 years acting in and directing plays and also served on the arts center board.

Bolen is a pretty quiet guy, but really enjoyed getting into different characters and loved making people laugh, Hanson said. It wasn't long before Bolen found he had a knack for directing, she said. He knew what he wanted and knew how to talk to people with patience to achieve it, she said.

"He's quiet and he doesn't look for recognition, but I think he enjoys seeing the arts come to life and seeing people enjoy that here in town," Hanson said.

The Sager Creek Arts Center closed in 2013, but Siloam Springs Center for the Arts sprang up in 2018 to fill the void in the community. Bolen is a founding board member of the new arts center.

"Even though we are small, we can have our own arts and enjoy that sort of thing here at home and not have to drive to Fayetteville to go to a play or a concert," Bolen said.

Supporting children and youth

Bolen was very involved in the schools, especially while his daughter Abby was growing up. He was a board member for the Siloam Springs Children's Center, served on the high school project graduation committee and volunteered for the Siloam Schools Adopters Program at all levels. He also served as a softball player, coach and umpire for the Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation league.

Dan Siemens, retired Southside Elementary School principal, recalled that Bolen and his wife Lydia were active, hands-on parents who supported the school both while their daughter was there and after she moved up. Bolen helped with the Watch Dog Dads program -- a group of men who volunteered to spend time with students at the school and on the playground, Siemens said. Bolen also volunteered for the school's Big Brothers/Big Sisters program and worked with his company to get a top-of-the-line grill system donated for several Adopters fundraisers, Siemens said.

"They're just a very nice family, both he and Lydia, just nice folks," Siemens said.

Karen Davis, who worked under Bolen at Simmons Foods for 27 years until he retired in June 2018, also described him as a hands-on dad.

"Dick is really interested in youth and children, he is very kind, he is such a good dad," she said.

Davis said Bolen's kindness and patience also translated into his professional life.

"I couldn't have had a better boss, he was very level-headed and soft spoken, but very businesslike," she said.

Serving at church

Over the years, Bolen has served at St. Mary Catholic Church as president of the parish council, chairman of the finance committee, Eucharist minister, lector and as religious education teacher.

Bolen was a founding member of the Siloam Springs Knights of Columbus men's service organization in 2005, according to Chyle Rollins, a fellow church member. Bolen has also been very instrumental in volunteering for Hope's Kitchen, which provides a free lunch on the first and third Friday of each month.

Rollins said Bolen is a people person who loves his community and is always willing to answer a call to help with church and community activities. No matter the situation, Bolen is calm and professional, Rollins said.

"He is just one of those unique people who has a lot of talents and he is willing to share," Rollins said.

