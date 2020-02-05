A story titled "Auxiliary celebrates 50 years," in the Wednesday, Jan. 29, issue of the Herald-Leader incorrectly identified former state hospital auxiliary presidents Ann Cloud as Ann Clark and Sharon Sly as Sharon Flyer. The article also failed to identify Gloria McEnroe as a state auxiliary president from Siloam Springs and incorrectly listed Sara Treftz's award as Auxilian of the Year, instead of State Auxilian of the Year.

The newspaper apologizes for the errors.

