The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls basketball team remained unbeaten in Northwest Arkansas Conference play Monday with a 39-25 victory over Fayetteville White inside Panther Activity Center.

It was the Lady Panthers' seventh straight victory.

The Lady Panthers (15-3, 6-0 NWAC) led 8-6 after the first quarter and 21-13 at halftime. The Lady Panthers extended their lead to 32-16 going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers with 21 points, while Rachel Rine had eight, Brooke Smith five, Mimo Jacklik four and Faith Ellis one.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys dropped a 47-33 loss to Fayetteville White on Monday night.

The Panthers (8-8, 4-2) trailed 13-11 after the first quarter and 22-16 at halftime.

White extended its lead to 38-26 going into the fourth quarter.

Jeremiah Washington led White with 19 points, while Marquis Hill had 11.

Dalton Newman led the Panthers with 19 points, while Nate Vachon had eight and Marcus Molina, Levi Fox and Connor Clayton each with two.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls snapped a six-game losing streak with a 36-25 victory at Rogers Oakdale on Monday night.

The Lady Panthers (4-9) led 14-4 after the first quarter and 22-8 at halftime before taking a 29-15 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Chaney Stanaland led the Lady Panthers with 13 points, while Lexi Masters had nine, Emily Keehn seven, and Addison Pilcher, Ellen Slater and Isabella Anglin-Rovira each with two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys picked up a 29-9 victory against Rogers Oakdale on Monday.

Mason Simmons led the Panthers (7-6) with 15 points, while Nolan Wills and Nate Hawbaker each had four, Cayden Hansen and Andrew Elkins each with three and Eric Debler one.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls snapped a three-game losing streak with a 30-18 win at Rogers Oakdale on Monday.

The Lady Panthers (4-10) led 11-0 after the first quarter and 19-3 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled ahead 25-9 going into the fourth quarter.

Jaylin Harried led the Lady Panthers with 13 points, while Aveary Speed had eight, Abigail Herndon five, Kaidence Prendergrast three and Haylee Fox with one.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys defeated Rogers Oakdale 39-26 on Monday.

The Panthers (8-5) led 10-5 after the frist quarter and 20-13 at halftime. Siloam Springs took a 25-19 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Jackson Still led the Panthers with 19 points, while Gio Flores had 10, Josiah Thompson four and Darian Caldwell, Dane Marlatt and Alec Pearson each with two.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams play at Springdale Southwest on Thursday. The seventh- and eighth-grade boys play Thursday at Springdale Lakeside, while the seventh- and eighth-grade girls host Springdale Lakeside.

Sports on 02/05/2020