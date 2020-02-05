CHICKAHSA, Okla. -- Freshman Tarrah Stephens eclipsed the 20-point mark for the second time this season, but the Golden Eagles couldn't overcome a 32 percent shooting effort as Science and Arts handed the John Brown University women's basketball team a 77-45 loss on Saturday afternoon inside Drover Fieldhouse.

Stephens led the Golden Eagles (6-15, 2-10 Sooner Athletic) with 21 points on 9 of 24 shooting from the field and added four steals. She was the team's only scorer in double figures, however, as JBU shot under 35 percent for the seventh time this season.

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL ^W-L^W-L Oklahoma City^12-0^20-0 Wayland Baptist^11-1^19-2 Mid-America Christian^8-4^16-6 Science and Arts^8-4^14-7 Texas Wesleyan^8-4^13-6 Southwestern Christian^6-6^14-6 SW Assemblies of God^5-7^10-9 Langston^4-8^6-10 John Brown^2-10^6-15 Central Christian^2-10^5-14 Panhandle State^0-12^5-16 Last week January 28 Science and Arts 75, Mid-America Christian 71 January 30 John Brown 83, Mid-America Christian 75 Langston 96, Southwestern Christian 78 Oklahoma City 88, Central Christian 51 SW Assemblies of God 81, Panhandle State 77 Wayland Baptist 109, Texas Wesleyan 49 Science and Arts 92, Bacone 57 February 1 Science and Arts 77, John Brown 45 Southwestern Christian 86, Central Christian 68 Oklahoma City 83, Langston 70 Wayland Baptist 108, SW Assemblies of God 63 Texas Wesleyan 81, Panhandle State 54 Mid-America Christian 106, Bacone 44 This week Tuesday’s games John Brown at Central Christian (n) Bacone at Langston (n) Thursday’s games Langston at John Brown Texas Wesleyan at Southwestern Christian SW Assemblies of God at Oklahoma City Wayland Baptist at Science and Arts Panhandle State at Mid-America Christian Saturday’s games Southwestern Christian at SW Assemblies of God Oklahoma City at Texas Wesleyan Wayland Baptist at Mid-America Christian Panhandle State at Science and Arts Central Christian at Langston

In USAO's wire-to-wire win, Reyna Ammons posted 17 points on 8 of 14 shooting, while Kaytlen Johnson scored 15. Milagros Carrera went 6 of 7 from the line to contribute 12 points and Khady Sene nearly added a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds. She also swatted four Golden Eagle shot attempts.

Stephens scored four points early as the Golden Eagles stayed close with the hosts, 4-4, but Science and Arts (14-7, 8-4) finished the first quarter on a 10-2 run over the final 6:31 and never looked back.

Junior Taylor Fergen notched seven points and six rebounds, while sophomore Haley James came off the bench to provide six points.

JBU was scheduled to return to action Tuesday night at Central Christian in McPherson, Kan. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles are back in action Thursday at home against Langston (Okla.).

Sports on 02/05/2020