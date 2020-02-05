Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Jael Harried goes in for a layup against Russellville. Harried and the Lady Panthers host Beebe at 7:30 p.m. Friday for homecoming at Panther Activity Center.

Jael Harried is at her best when there's a basketball in her hands and a smile on her face.

That's what her friends, family and coaches have told her, but she saw it for herself last week in a big night against Russellville.

5A-West Conference basketball standings Girls^Overall^Conf. Team^W-L^W-L Greenwood^16-4^6-1 LR Christian^16-3^6-1 Vilonia^18-2^6-1 Alma^12-8^4-3 Beebe^10-9^3-4 Greenbrier^7-12^1-6 Russellville^6-12^1-6 Siloam Springs^7-12^1-6 Friday’s games Beebe at Siloam Springs LR Christian at Greenwood Russellville at Greenbrier Vilonia at Alma

Harried exploded for 33 points, tying a career-high, in helping the Lady Panthers pick up a 67-62 victory over the Lady Cyclones for their first 5A-West Conference win of the year.

"When conference first started I felt a lot of pressure on myself and I talked to a coach I had over the summer, and she told me I play better when I have fun," Harried said. "And the Russellville game a lot of people were telling me I looked like I was having a good time out there. Yes I was. That's when I just produce, and when I show positivity to my teammates we all work better together."

Siloam Springs would love to see several more nights like that from Harried down the stretch as the Lady Panthers (7-12, 1-6 5A-West) enter the second half of 5A-West Conference play. Siloam Springs hosts Beebe at 7:30 p.m. Friday for homecoming.

Harried leads the team in scoring at 16 points per game, but she's also the team leader in two-point (51.5 percent) and three-point field goal percentage (37.2 percent), offensive and defensive rebounding, steals (33) and blocked shots (7).

"She's an X factor for us," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "We're just a much better team when she's playing well and playing with confidence and, like she said, having fun. Because it's more fun to play well."

Harried has improved significantly since her sophomore season, where she averaged 2.3 points off the bench for a state tournament team.

As a junior Harried increased her scoring to nearly 10 points per game before stepping up her game to another level this year.

Rippy said Harried doesn't need to feel pressure but just go play her game.

"And, yes, we try to utilize her," he said. "We have a lot of sets that isolate her that we use in key moments. Even in our regular offense, we don't have to scheme. Everybody on our team knows she's going to take the most shots because she's the most productive and efficient."

Harried also scored 33 points in a win at Bentonville West earlier this season. She's scored in double figures in 15 of the 17 games she's played, having missed two games because of a family trip.

Opposing defenses have tried to limit Harried with double teams and junk defenses, Rippy said. Adjusting to that has been another area of growth, especially after opening league play with a 25-point performance against Beebe on Jan. 10.

"Of course in conference you've got a million films on everybody so they've started to focus on her," Rippy said. "I think she really struggled in the Greenbrier game to know where the double team was coming from and all that. They did (a good job). We looked at her turnovers in the Greenwood game in a private film session and tried to show her, look, this is how teams are trying to attack her. I think she's done a good job since that point."

Rippy said Harried is doing a better job at looking for her teammates and trying to get the ball back through another action.

"When she's doubled make the extra pass and run a hard cut and post," Rippy said, "or let the ball get reversed and get it back and show a little bit more patience."

Harried is cognizant of the attention but wants to get her teammates involved.

"I'm flattered, but it gives other people an opportunity to score," she said.

"We have kids that are capable and we need to step up consistently," Rippy said. "That's our challenge going forward, just to play as well as we can each and every night."

Harried and the Lady Panthers have a ways to go to get back in the playoff hunt, but a good performance on homecoming against Beebe on Friday would be a step in the right direction.

"I feel like we can do it in the second half," Harried said. "All the games we've been in we're so close and we all played so well. ... If we all are on at the same time and we all work together I think we'll come out on top."

