50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

At Long Last!

A city crew worked in the freezing weather in the morning installing much-needed traffic lights at the corner of Mt. Olive and Highway 68 Bypass. The public was cautioned to watch for these lights and drive safely. (Editor's note: Up until that time there was only a caution light at that intersection.)

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Sen. John Brown III was appointed to the Joint Committee on Economic and Tax Policy, another sign the freshman senator was coping with the imposition of term limits.

He was happy to have been appointed to the committee of House and Senate members. It had a major role in reviewing economic forecasts and revenue projections for the state, Brown said.

The senator had been busy with other legislative work, too.

He supported a recent change in Senate rules aimed at giving all members a greater opportunity to study bills for themselves and not being forced to rely on other members' brief descriptions of pending unfamiliar legislation. The change would require a 24-hour wait between the time a bill was placed on the Senate's calendar and the time it was brought to a vote.

And Brown and the seven other freshmen state senators had recently been meeting to discuss ways of speeding up the Senate, if not in that legislative session, then in future sessions.

His actions were all aimed at allowing him to make the most of the maximum of eight years he could serve in the state Senate, Brown said.

As one of eight freshman lawmakers elected after the adoption of term limits for state legislators, he could serve no more than eight years in the Senate. Under the current seniority system he could find it impossible to ever "catch up" with more senior members of the body, who already outranked him, but could themselves serve up to eight more years in the senate, Brown said.

He and other freshman senators couldn't simply bide their time to get choice committee assignments as other lawmakers had in the past. So, like other freshman senators in the shadow of term limits, he was especially anxious to take advantage of whatever opportunities he found to be a more effective legislator, including working closely with his freshman colleagues, he said.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Siloam Springs (16-2, 7-1) outscored Central Arkansas Christian 23-8 in the third quarter for a 71-56 5A-West victory at Central Arkansas Christian.

The Lady Panthers (16-2, 7-1) were led by Ohio State signee Ashley Adams, who scored 25 points and had nine blocks and seven rebounds.

Siloam Springs opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run but CAC closed to within 32-30 at the half when Larkin Hatcher hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Laken Grigg added 15 points for the Lady Panthers while Maci Lewis had 12 points.

With the win the Lady Panthers completed the season sweep of CAC.

The Panthers snapped a two-game losing streak with the road win at CAC

Siloam Springs (15-7, 5-3) led 7-0 early but fell behind 25-20 at the half. The Panthers outscored the Mustangs 39-25 in the second half.

Junior point guard Kyle Teague led Siloam Springs with 22 points while Justin Gray had 18 points. Dylan Henson pulled down nine rebounds.

