Why is Christianity shrinking?

Ron Wood continued his oft repeated slander of millions of Americans, Democrats (I'm one) and "liberal media," in his Jan. 15 article. When I read his article of Jan. 22, I can't say I was stunned by the abject hypocrisy running throughout his piece, but, I am dismayed that evidently there are no "salt of the earth" Christian leaders either at JBU or in the surrounding area with enough salt to speak out publicly against his slanderous hypocrisy. A salty Jesus publicly called the Pharisees "hypocrites, serpents, generation of vipers, and whitewashed tombs."

"A perverse man spreads strife, and a slanderer separates intimate friends." Proverbs 16:28.

That is Trump's talent! It also fits many of Wood's messages, for example he says that politicians who "profess faith in God but have adopted beliefs that contradict biblical values" that "Therefore, many elected politicians are for all practical purposes, atheists." See, "Godliness has gone missing," Jan. 30, 2019. See also "Government Shift" July 18, 2018, "Democrats are opposed to the Constitution" (LIE). They "want to eliminate the husband-wife nuclear family" (LIE) "lost their mind" "an amalgamation of fringe elements" "airheads."

Jesus said it is what comes out of Wood's mouth that defiles him. He is not one of the peacemakers Jesus called "children of God."

1 Corinthians 5:11, "...you must not associate with anyone who claims to be a brother or sister but is sexually immoral or greedy, an idolater or slanderer, a drunkard or swindler. Do not even eat with such people." This is a word picture of Trump.

"Anyone who does not do what is right is not God's child." 1 John 3:10. Wood spews hateful rhetoric and ignores 1 Corinthians 5:11 to support Trump. Other Christians explode with laughter, cheers, and applause when Trump drops the F bomb and promotes violence at rallies on National TV. That's just not right.

Jesus said that only people who do the will of God will go to heaven. So, is it the will of God to watch and say nothing and do nothing while Trump and his minions separate desperate Christian families at the border and lock their children in cages?

"Anyone who hates a brother or sister is a murderer... let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth," 1 John 3:15 and 18.

Why is Christianity in America shrinking? Duh!

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs

Editorial on 02/05/2020