Wilma Lou Reese

Wilma Lou Reese, 89, of Fayetteville, Ark., and longtime resident of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 2, 2020, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville.

She was born Dec. 7, 1930, in Delaware County, Okla., to Orval Chamberlain and Leta Barnwell Chamberlain. She married Leroy Reese on July 18, 1950, in Siloam Springs. She was a member of Siloam Springs Bible Church and taught the 2- and 3-year-olds Sunday School class for more than 40 years. She was a part of the Nicodemus Ladies Club and the Wednesday Morning Bible Study at Butterfield Trail Village.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson, Jim Clark Reese; and a sister, Elsie Faye Rogers.

She is survived by son, James Reese of Siloam Springs; three daughters, Sharon Ball and husband Mike Robertson of Owasso, Okla., Suzanne Hanna and husband Kenneth of Rose, Okla., and Sylvia Pannett and husband Jason of Siloam Springs; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two soon-to-be great-great-grandchildren; brother, Leo Chamberlain of Chamberlain community, Okla.; and sister, Lola Mae Shackelford of Fayetteville.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Siloam Springs Bible Church in Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. Memorials may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Arkansas, 10411 W. Markham St., Suite 100, Little Rock, AR 72205 or online at cefark.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

John Lloyd Underwood

John Lloyd Underwood, 86, died Feb. 2, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 7, 1933, in Cleora, Okla., to Henry and Alberta Motley-Underwood.

He joined the U.S. Army at 17 and served in the Korean War with the 45th Infantry Division out of Oklahoma. He worked at BF Goodrich for 30 years. He served on the school board for Bluejacket Schools for several years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Bluejacket, Okla., for 35 years. After moving to Gentry, Ark., in 2000, he became a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Gentry.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Beall-Underwood; five sisters; and one brother.

He is survived by his five children, Diane and husband Steven Tillman of Gentry, Scott Gordon and wife Brenda of Joplin, Mo., David Underwood and wife Janet of Vinita, Okla., Andrea May and husband Ken of Sumter, S.C., and Jason Underwood and wife April of Joplin, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 5 pm. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Gentry. The graveside service will be 2 p.m. that day at Bluejacket Cemetery.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

