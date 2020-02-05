Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Marie Wilbanks (right), of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 29, lights a candle and speaks during the Four Chaplains memorial service on Sunday as Pam Norton, Marie Rollins and Carol Smith look on. Each woman lit a candle and shared a story about one of the four chaplains.

American Legion Post 29 remembered four military chaplains who gave their lives during a World War II tragedy with a memorial service on Sunday at The Assembly church.

The service, which took place on the 77th anniversary of the sinking of the USAT Dorchester, honored Military Chaplains Lt. George L. Fox, Methodist; Lt. Alexander D. Goode, Jewish; Lt. John P. Washington, Roman Catholic; and Lt. Clark V. Poling, Dutch reformed.

Post 29 members J.W. Smith, Jim Wilbanks, Stuart Reeves and Jerry Cavness gave a first person reading, telling the story of each chaplain from their perspective, including information about their upbringing, families, education and motivation for wanting to serve their country. Cavness delivered a message about the USAT Dorchester followed by a candlelight service conducted by Auxiliary Unit 29 members Carol Smith, Pam Norton, Marie Wilbanks and Marie Rollins.

In addition, the Post 29 Honor Guard posted the colors, local Cub Scouts led the Pledge of Allegiance and Girl Scouts led "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The four chaplains were on the the troop transport ship USAT Dorchester loaded to capacity with 902 servicemen on their way to serve in Europe, Cavness said. The ship was part of a convoy and had been warned about the danger of submarine attacks, so the captain ordered men to sleep in their clothes and life jackets even though they were only 150 miles from their destination in Greenland, he said.

When the ship was hit with a torpedo from a Nazi submarine at 12:55 a.m. Feb. 3, 1943, many of the men were sleeping without their clothes and life jackets because of the heat in the hold caused by the engines. Many rushed topside only to realize they faced certain death in the icy water, Cavness said.

"The four army chaplains brought hope in despair and light in darkness," he said.

The chaplains worked together to comfort and calm service members after the attack, tending the wounded, guiding men towards safety, offering prayers for the dying and encouraging those who would live, Cavness said. When there were no more life jackets in the storage room, the chaplains removed their own life jackets and gave them to four frightened young men, even though they knew it would guarantee they would not survive themselves. They were last seen arms linked and braced against the slant of the sinking ship as they offered prayers to comfort the soldiers, Cavness said.

Of the 902 men aboard the Dorchester, 672 died, leaving 230 survivors, according to The Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation website, fourchaplains.org.

Cavness said celebrating and memorializing those who paid the ultimate price so others could have freedom is important throughout the year.

"I think it's extremely important as we go forward and remember our history that we share it with our young people who are here today, that you share it with your students if you are a teacher, that you share it with your church family if you are a pastor, that you share it if you are in a military organization, such as our brothers in the VFW, that we do it every year as we do here at Post 29," he said.

