Photo submitted Linda and Larry Robrahn celebrated their 50th anniversary on Dec. 6.

Larry and Linda Robrahn celebrated 50 years of marriage on Dec. 6, 2019, at the Cypress Barn in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Linda Hale of Adona, Ark., married Larry Robrahn of Siloam Springs on Nov. 27, 1969, in Morrilton, Ark.

The couple has two daughters, Stacy West of Gravette and Melisa Robrahn of Enid, Okla.; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchildren.

They also plan to celebrate with a cruise.

General News on 02/05/2020