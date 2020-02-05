Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Evan Sauer drives the lane against Little Rock Christian on Jan. 24. Sauer and the Panthers host Beebe at 6 p.m. Friday for homecoming at Panther Activity Center.

Evan Sauer has embraced his leadership role on the Siloam Springs boys basketball team.

As the team's point guard, being the floor general is a natural responsibility, but as a senior Sauer also recognized he had to step up off the floor as well.

5A-West Conference basketball standings Boys^Overall^Conf. Team^W-L^W-L Russellville^17-4^7-0 Vilonia^16-4^5-2 Beebe^9-10^4-3 LR Christian^10-8^4-3 Alma^11-9^3-4 Siloam Springs^12-6^3-4 Greenbrier^6-13^2-5 Greenwood^3-17^0-7 Friday’s games Beebe at Siloam Springs LR Christian at Greenwood Russellville at Greenbrier Vilonia at Alma

"I definitely was challenged at the end of last season, knowing that I'd be a returning varsity starter," Sauer said. "And I took it upon myself to really get out of my comfort zone and really be a vocal leader, which is something I didn't have to worry about last year, knowing that Murphy (Perkins) was with me."

Perkins was a senior guard on the Panthers' roster last season, and Sauer said he sought out his former teammate for any advice on how to be a leader for this year's Panthers.

"He just told me to be an example on the court with how you play, and that's one of the easiest ways to do it," Sauer said. "I know if I'm playing with full effort and full intensity, I have full confidence that they're going to see that and follow in my footsteps. I know that I'm not the only senior. Drew (Vachon), he's a leader as well and we both -- in the locker room and on the court -- try to lead as much as possible."

The results so far for Sauer and the Panthers (12-6, 3-4 5A-West), who host Beebe at 6 p.m. Friday for homecoming and the start of the second half of 5A-West Conference play.

Sauer leads Siloam Springs in scoring at 13 points per game, while averaging 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

But the season has had plenty of challenges, including some adversities before the season even started that tested his leadership.

Seniors Jordan Stewart and Carson Wleklinski -- who were expected to contribute heavily to the team -- both tore ACLs within a week of each other in early November and were lost for the season.

"It was tough and nobody saw it coming," Sauer said of losing his teammates to injury. "My senior class, we've been playing together for a long time and to lose two of them in the same week, it was really hard on all of us."

Sauer said that's when he realized the Panthers' season could go one of two ways.

He said the Panthers could whine and complain and feel sorry for themselves about Stewart and Wlekinski's injury and use it as an excuse.

"Or we deal with the situation we were given and just move on and try to embrace what Carson and Jordan still mean to the team," Sauer said, "which is they can still be leaders in what they say and how they act. They still do a great job with the team, and in a way it motivated myself and some of the other guys to play every day like it could be your last. That really kind of became one of my main mindsets on how to play."

On the court, Sauer has had the physical challenge of logging heavy minutes for the Panthers. Head coach Tim Stewart said Sauer got his body ready for it in the preseason.

"One of the big differences is that this is an obvious physical change coming from last year into this year -- Evan's strength has improved," Tim Stewart said of the 5-foot-10, 155-pound senior guard. "The maturity of his body has been able to take the beatings he gets every night, that has to do with his hard work in the weight room and the maturing process. He is a lot stronger and able to take those body blows that in the past it's been hard. It's a testament to his hard work in the weight room.

"The other day we were talking about there's 32 minutes in a game and Evan is one of those kids that usually has 30-plus minutes. It's hard and fatigue is a definite factor, but he's handled it great and has been a great leader and is enjoying the challenge, and that's one of the great things we like about this team. He's a huge part of that -- the enjoying of that challenge where it's an uphill climb but we enjoy that."

Sauer has scored in double figures in 14 of the Panthers' 18 games, including a three-game run in the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla., where he earned tournament MVP honors.

But Sauer does so much more of the little things that go beyond the scoreboard, his coach said.

"He's one of our three guards that averages right at four rebounds but still gets his points and assists and takes care of the ball," Tim Stewart said. "The biggest reason we're able to compete at a high level, our turnovers are way down from years past. Evan has been a big part of that, not turning the ball over."

Siloam Springs hasn't made the basketball postseason since the 2015-16 season, and Sauer would like a chance to take the Panthers to state his senior year. At 3-4 in the conference, the Panthers have work to do to earn one of the top four seeds, but it's still very much in front of them.

"We know what we have to do," Sauer said. "We have to make the top four teams in the conference. Every practice we know we need to get better. We can't slow down at all. We've got to keep the pedal down because every team in conference wants the same thing we want -- to make it to state. I think we've proved after the last few games that we can play with anybody. A lot of teams are going to watch film and try to be prepared to beat us, so that just means we have to work even harder to get the 'W' at the end of the day."

