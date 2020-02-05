CHICKASHA, Okla. -- A late Densier Carnes triple gave the Golden Eagles a three-point lead with under a minute to go, but Science and Arts tied the game on the next possession to force overtime and finished the extra session 8 of 12 from the charity stripe as the Drovers upset the No. 10 John Brown University men's basketball team by a 90-84 final on Saturday afternoon inside Drover Fieldhouse.

The Golden Eagle (19-3, 10-2 Sooner Athletic) offense suddenly went cold to start overtime as the visitors missed their first four shots from the field, allowing USAO (11-11, 5-7) to take an eight-point lead, 80-72, before senior Quintin Bailey's bucket in the post ended the drought with under two minutes left to play.

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings Men Conf. Overall W-L W-L MACU 11-1 21-1 John Brown 10-2 19-3 SAGU 9-3 17-3 Texas Wesleyan 9-3 16-5 Wayland Baptist 6-6 13-8 SW Christian 5-7 12-8 Oklahoma City 5-7 12-9 Science and Arts 5-7 11-11 Langston 4-8 11-10 Central Christian 2-10 9-11 Panhandle State 0-12 4-16 Last week’s results January 28 Mid-America Christian 98, Science and Arts 70 January 30 John Brown 81, Mid-America Christian 74 Southwestern Christian 75, Langston 73 Oklahoma City 76, Central Christian 71 SW Assemblies of God 98, Panhandle State 64 Texas Wesleyan 88, Wayland Baptist 81 Science and Arts 91, Bacone 63 February 1 Science and Arts 90, John Brown 84 (OT) Southwestern Christian 77, Central Christian 66 Oklahoma City 67, Langston 62 SW Assemblies of God 96, Wayland Baptist 83 Texas Wesleyan 86, Panhandle State 67 Mid-America Christian 93, Bacone 63 This week Tuesday’s games John Brown at Central Christian (n) Bacone at Langston (n) Thursday’s games Langston at John Brown Texas Wesleyan at Southwestern Christian SW Assemblies of God at Oklahoma City Wayland Baptist at Science and Arts Panhandle State at Mid-America Christian Saturday’s games Southwestern Christian at SW Assemblies of God Oklahoma City at Texas Wesleyan Wayland Baptist at Mid-America Christian Panhandle State at Science and Arts Central Christian at Langston

JBU had entered the extra session undefeated on the year in overtime, recording back-to-back overtime wins over Southwestern Christian (Okla.) and Oklahoma City earlier this month.

USAO's advantage would extend even further to 11, 85-74, until late triples from sophomore Luke Harper and junior Kiree Hutchings closed the gap to a more respectable six-point margin.

The loss sets John Brown back in a tenuous position as the Golden Eagles are just one game behind conference-leader Mid-America Christian and hold a narrow one-game lead over Southwestern Assemblies of God, currently sitting in third place.

Battling through 14 lead changes and 12 ties, JBU's largest lead of the contest came late in the first half when Harper's triple handed the visitors a 35-30 lead. The Drovers responded by finishing the stanza on a 10-3 run over the remaining 2:18.

Hutchings kept the John Brown offense churning in the second half with 13 points on 5 of 9 shooting, including three triples. He would finish the contest with a career-high 16 points.

Joining Hutchings in double figures was Harper, who hit 6 of 10 behind the arc to lead the Golden Eagles with 24 points. He also added seven boards and a season-high five assists. Carnes scored 11 of his 17 in the second half and finished with eight rebounds.

Gerard Makuntae's effort on the glass single-handedly helped the Drovers to a pivotal 39-34 rebounding advantage as he led the Drovers with 17 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. Moses Byekwaso's 28 points led all scorers as Cameron Hines chipped in with 19. Stephon Hall (12) and Dylan Causwell (10) rounded out USAO's double-digit scorers.

JBU was scheduled to return to action on Tuesday at Central Christian in McPherson, Kan. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles are back at home on Thursday against Langston (Okla.).

