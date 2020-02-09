Sign in
Arrests and citations by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Jan. 27

• Tyler John Sudano, 22, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Angel Lorayne Dobbs, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Valerie Vanessa Filmore, 35, cited in connection with criminial contempt.

• John Paul Turner, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia x2, possession of a controlled substance.

• Mary Ann Gonzales, 29, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with fleeing.

• Gage Brown, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Joel Frederick Slaton, 41, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - 3rd degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Jan. 28

• Stephanie Angelica Hoy, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Nikole Chelleen Gregg, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Dylan Anthony Gibson, 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Tora Michial Fulfer, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Breanna Elizabeth Mcallan, 31, arrested in connection with driving or boating under the influence, possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Jan. 29

• James Coty Gibbs, 27, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Steven Earl Plumiee, 61, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Karren Lucille Smith, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cody Nikolos Blaine, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear, criminal contempt.

Jan 30.

• Zanna-Kira Lynn Westfall, 29, arrested in connection with forgery, theft by receiving.

• Caitlin Deanna Schafer, 30, arrested in connection with theft of property x2.

• Amanda Leann Davis, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

• Linda Davna Hoepfner, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Talessa Dawn Adams, 31, cited in connection with failure to pay fines.

• Lois Dawn Robles, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Francisco Javier Valenzuela III, 22, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance, no driver's license.

Jan. 31

• Monty L. Dearing, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear, criminal contempt.

Feb. 1

• Jamie Marie Difrancisco, 40, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Molly Anne Crutchfield, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Dave Chase Kersten, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Derrick Wayne Williams, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance-misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia x2, communicating a false alarm.

• Brittany Leeann Stanphill, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia misdemeanor.

• Megan E. Herrington, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Robb Daniel Myers, 42, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Tanya Sue Beachamp, 32, cited in connection with driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked; insurance required -- minimum coverage; improper use of evidences of registration.

• Jasmine Briaunashanae Howard, 24, attested in connection with aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance.

• Leshay Nicole Smith, 28. cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Eric Wayne Hathaway, 43, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Feb. 2

• Mackenzie Snow Burgess, 23, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Roxanne Nanette Burgess, 46, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Kenneth Dale Gulley, 42, arrested in connection with terroistic threatening, possession of drug paraphernalia.

