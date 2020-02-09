Jan. 27
• Tyler John Sudano, 22, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Angel Lorayne Dobbs, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Valerie Vanessa Filmore, 35, cited in connection with criminial contempt.
• John Paul Turner, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia x2, possession of a controlled substance.
• Mary Ann Gonzales, 29, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with fleeing.
• Gage Brown, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Joel Frederick Slaton, 41, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - 3rd degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
Jan. 28
• Stephanie Angelica Hoy, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Nikole Chelleen Gregg, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Dylan Anthony Gibson, 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Tora Michial Fulfer, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Breanna Elizabeth Mcallan, 31, arrested in connection with driving or boating under the influence, possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Jan. 29
• James Coty Gibbs, 27, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Steven Earl Plumiee, 61, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Karren Lucille Smith, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Cody Nikolos Blaine, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear, criminal contempt.
Jan 30.
• Zanna-Kira Lynn Westfall, 29, arrested in connection with forgery, theft by receiving.
• Caitlin Deanna Schafer, 30, arrested in connection with theft of property x2.
• Amanda Leann Davis, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
• Linda Davna Hoepfner, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Talessa Dawn Adams, 31, cited in connection with failure to pay fines.
• Lois Dawn Robles, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Francisco Javier Valenzuela III, 22, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance, no driver's license.
Jan. 31
• Monty L. Dearing, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear, criminal contempt.
Feb. 1
• Jamie Marie Difrancisco, 40, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Molly Anne Crutchfield, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Dave Chase Kersten, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Derrick Wayne Williams, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance-misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia x2, communicating a false alarm.
• Brittany Leeann Stanphill, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia misdemeanor.
• Megan E. Herrington, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Robb Daniel Myers, 42, arrested in connection with public intoxication.
• Tanya Sue Beachamp, 32, cited in connection with driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked; insurance required -- minimum coverage; improper use of evidences of registration.
• Jasmine Briaunashanae Howard, 24, attested in connection with aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance.
• Leshay Nicole Smith, 28. cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Eric Wayne Hathaway, 43, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Feb. 2
• Mackenzie Snow Burgess, 23, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Roxanne Nanette Burgess, 46, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Kenneth Dale Gulley, 42, arrested in connection with terroistic threatening, possession of drug paraphernalia.
