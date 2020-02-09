Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Brooke Henderson drives around a Beebe defender in the first half of Friday's homecoming game at Panther Activity Center. Beebe defeated Siloam Springs 48-31.

Siloam Springs got out to a great start on homecoming night, roaring out to a 12-3 lead after the first quarter and looking to get back in the thick of the 5A-West Conference race.

Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, Madelyn Atkins and Beebe had other plans.

5A-West Conference standings Girls Overall Conf. Team W-L W-L Greenwood 17-4 7-1 Vilonia 19-2 7-1 LR Christian 16-4 6-2 Alma 12-9 4-4 Beebe 11-9 4-4 Russellville 7-12 2-6 Greenbrier 7-13 1-7 Siloam Springs 7-13 1-7 Last week February 7 Beebe 48, Siloam Springs 31 Greenwood 58, LR Christian 53 Russellville 58, Greenbrier 57 Vilonia 59, Alma 42 This week Tuesday’s games Alma at Siloam Springs Beebe at Vilonia Greenbrier at LR Christian Greenwood at Russellville Friday’s games Siloam Springs at Greenbrier LR Christian at Alma Russellville at Beebe Vilonia at Greenwood

Atkins scored 18 of her 23 points in the first half and Beebe stormed back to take control of the game by outscoring Siloam Springs 24-8 in the second quarter.

The Lady Panthers made one more run but Beebe answered in turn to finish off a 48-31 victory inside Panther Activity Center.

With the win, Beebe (11-9, 4-4) moved into a tie for fourth place with Alma in the 5A-West Conference, while the Lady Panthers (7-13, 1-7) remained at one conference win for the season.

"Any win on the road is a good win in this conference," said Beebe coach Greg Richey. "It's tough to travel three-and-a-half hours and play."

Richey said the Lady Badgers have been waiting on a breakout performance from Atkins, who finished with five 3-pointers.

"She really came to life tonight," he said. "She's the spark that we need. I was really proud for her because she's really come in and been working on her shot and trying to get it corrected and she had a good game tonight."

Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy was impressed with the play of Atkins, who helped Beebe engineer a 17-0 run with three 3-pointers in the second quarter.

"We really had a hard time guarding No. 3 (Atkins)," he said. "She's really a fantastic player. She handles it well. She shoots the three well. We tried multiple defenders on her. Once you commit help to her, it puts you out of position for the rebounds. It felt like they got a couple of key stickbacks there after we've committed help to her on the drive."

Siloam Springs led 17-10 in the second quarter after Alexsis Fortner hit a 3-pointer, but Atkins answered with a three to start Beebe's 17-point surge.

After her third three of the quarter, and fourth overall, Beebe led 27-17 and went into halftime with a 27-20 lead.

Siloam Springs made a run to pull within 29-27 to start the third quarter. Morgan Winesburg scored inside, Brooke Henderson hit a pair of free throws and Jael Harried hit a 3-pointer as the Lady Panthers pulled within two.

But Beebe closed the third quarter on a 14-0 run to go back up 41-27 going into the fourth.

"We didn't have a response," Rippy said. "(The Lady Badgers) did a really good job in their zone, but we looked tentative, and we had a couple of key turnovers in that stretch and they converted those in transition."

Mia Bradley added 11 for the Lady Badgers.

Harried led Siloam Springs with 17 points, while Fortner had six, Winesburg four, Henderson two and Reina Tiefel two.

The Lady Panthers host Alma on Tuesday.

Beebe 48, Siloam Springs 31

Beebe 3 24 14 7 -- 48

Siloam Springs 12 8 7 4 -- 31

Beebe (11-9, 4-4): Atkins 23, Bradley 11, Reese 6, Framer 4, Babel 2, Bonds 2

Siloam Springs (7-13, 1-7): Harried 17, Fortner 6, Winesburg 4, Henderson 2, Tiefel 2.

