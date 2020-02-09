Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Arthur Hulbert, Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, applauded the chamber ambassadors, pioneers and volunteers who he said make the community a better place as he spoke at the 90th annual Chamber Banquet at John Brown University's Simmons Great Hall on Thursday.

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce celebrated with the theme of "Better Together" during its 90th annual banquet on Thursday.

The event, which took place at John Brown University's Simmons Great Hall, included the introduction of new chamber board chair James Barnett, recognition of the 2020 Pioneer Citizens and annual award presentations.

During the banquet, Arthur Hulbert, who began his role as president and CEO of the chamber on Jan. 1, spoke about his vision for the city.

"Siloam Springs has a very bright future where new products will be created and invented, and a new generation of entrepreneurs will be born through the use of the chamber of commerce maker space and local resources," Hulbert said.

Hulbert said Siloam Springs already has a foundation to become a regional leader for ideas and innovation because of the spirit of collaboration between the local schools, John Brown University, local businesses, city and state government, angel investors, entrepreneurs and the chamber of commerce. He called on the community to work together to build on that foundation.

"A better together mindset will equal a brighter future for our city, region, state, county and the world," he said.

Tyler Dees, outgoing Chamber board chair, passed the torch to Barnett during the evening.

"My favorite part of getting to serve was getting to know who you are as business owners and nonprofits but (also) getting to know you," Dees said.

Barnett spoke about his roots in Siloam Springs.

"I grew up here. I went to school here. I made my friends here. I went to church here and after a short stint at Baylor University I came back and went to John Brown University and spent my time here," Barnett said.

Barnett also elaborated on the "Better Together" theme, telling the story of a fighter pilot in the Vietnam War who was shot down and spent time in a POW camp. Years later by chance he met the man who had packed his parachute and enabled his survival.

Barnett used the story to illustrate how Siloam Springs is currently a success because of the people who packed its parachutes in the past, and said the community should now be packing parachutes for the next generation.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2020 Pioneer Citizens Award. Bob and Cathi Coleman, last year's recipients, presented the award to Dick Bolen. Dees presented the award to Diane Winder and Larry Winder (posthumously) on behalf of 2019 recipient Raquel Beck.

During his humorous acceptance speech, Bolen joked about how he almost ran off Dees and Wayne Mays, former chamber president, when they came to inform him he was going to receive the award because he thought they were salesmen.

"I love Siloam Springs and I love the people," Bolen said.

Winder spoke about how she wished her husband had lived to receive the award and said he would honored to be recognized by the community. She said Larry Winder was known for his sayings, recounting a night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when the couple was walking down a dark and deserted street and Larry turned to her and said "Stick with me kid. I'll take you places."

Siloam Springs Mayor John Mark Turner and state Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R- District 87) each presented the Pioneer Citizens with proclamations in their honor.

Other award recipients included:

• Small business of the year -- Jordan Smithson State Farm

• Mid-sized business of the year -- Rib Crib

• Large business of the year -- Alternative Design

• Jerry Cavness Nonprofit of the Year -- Genesis House

• Moose Van Poucke Volunteer of the Year -- Billie Jean Buckler

• AV/NWA RadioShack, the Arkansas Welcome Center and DaySpring won the Diamond Member award for being a chamber member for 40 years.

General News on 02/09/2020