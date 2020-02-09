Jay Craig, district governor elect for Rotary District 6110, will be guest speaker at Siloam Springs Rotary Club on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The meeting will be held at noon at New Life Church, located at 1611 Cheri Whitlock Drive. Rotarians and the public are invited to attend.

Craig had a distinguished career as a U.S. Marine and was both a reconnaissance Marine and an air traffic control officer. For his action during combat in Vietnam he was awarded The Silver Star Medal, The Bronze Star Medal, The Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry and numerous other awards. Upon retiring as a major after 20 years of active service he was awarded The Distinguished Service Medal.

Craig attended Parker University College of Chiropractic and earned his doctor of chiropractic degree in 1993. He practiced in Tulsa and was voted Tulsa's "Best Chiropractic Physician" before retiring there.

He is a multiple Paul Harris Fellow, a Major Donor, a member of the Paul Harris Society, a Sustaining Member, past president of the Rotary Club of Bristow, Okla., and a graduate of the Rotary District Leadership Academy. He has been a facilitator and evaluator at Mid-America PETS.

Craig was named 2016 District 6110 Assistant Governor of the Year, and now serves as district governor elect. He will be serving as the district governor for 2020-2021.

Craig is very proud of his Native American heritage, and of being an official Warrior of the Comanche Nation. He performs his Native American program for clubs all over the United States.

Craig will speak of his Native American heritage and service background at Tuesday's meeting.

