Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior defensive end Kolby Fesler signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Pictured are: Front from left, father Christopher Fesler, Kolby Fesler, mother Amanda Fesler; back, Siloam Springs head coach Brandon Craig, brother Keegan Fesler and teammate Esguin Bocanegra.

Brandon Craig saw a lot of growth and maturity from senior defensive end Kolby Fesler this past football season.

Fesler had a senior productive football season for Siloam Springs, where he ended up earning all-conference in the 6A-West and all-state in Class 6A after finishing with 32 total tackles, seven solo tackles and led the Panthers with 18 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries and eight sacks.

"You know his junior year he really got started for us and did a good job," said Craig, SSHS head coach. "That carried over this year where he developed and matured a lot -- just a team player the whole way this year. We're really proud of him."

Fesler's football playing days aren't over either. He signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M -- a community college in Miami, Okla. -- with the hopes that his best days are still ahead of him.

Fesler also had scholarship offers from Division II schools Arkansas Tech, Henderson State and Northeastern State (Okla.), but he opted for Northeastern Oklahoma with the hope that one day he can be a Division I athlete.

"My original plan was going to ATU and then transfer up to D-I, but then I found out you couldn't do that," Fesler said. "I was like wow, I definitely need to go to Northeastern Oklahoma, so they can help me go up D-I and get recognized by D-I colleges."

Craig thinks Northeastern Oklahoma will be a good fit as a defensive end or even possibly an interior lineman.

"It's a challenging place. There's going to be a lot of Division I athletes there," Craig said. "They're going to be moving on to a higher level play. ... I think in the long run, if he does what he can do, he'll have that opportunity."

The Norsemen finished the 2019 season with a 4-5 record.

"Honestly, I'm super blessed because not many people get to go to college and play football," Fesler said.

Sports on 02/09/2020