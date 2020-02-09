Sign in
Ninth-grade boys win at Southwest by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys basketball team picked up a 36-25 victory at Springdale Southwest on Thursday evening.

The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter and Siloam Springs took a 16-14 lead at halftime before pulling ahead 24-18 going into the fourth.

Dalton Newman led the Panthers (9-8, 5-2) with 12 points, while Nathan Vachon and Connor Clayton each had eight points. Levi Fox added five point sofr Siloam Springs, while Gabriel Cruz had three.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls won their eighth straight game Monday with a 42-12 victory at Springdale Southwest.

The Lady Panthers (16-3, 7-0) led 19-0 after the first quarter and 26-2 at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 38-9 going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Smith led the Lady Panthers with 18 points, while Brooke Ross had 11, Mimo Jacklik 10, Faith Ellis two and Rachel Rine one.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys picked up a 35-26 victory on Thursday night at Springdale Southwest.

The Panthers improved to 8-6 overall with the win.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls won their second straight Thursday with a 38-12 victory against Springdale Southwest.

The Lady Panthers (5-9) led 13-0 after the first quarter and 21-1 at halftime. The Lady Panthers pulled ahead 34-3 going into the fourth quarter.

Chaney Stanaland and Ellen Slater each had eight points to lead Siloam Springs, while Emily Keehn had seven, Isabella Anglin-Rovira and Lexi Masters each with four, Addison Pilcher three and Abbie Hutto and Madison DeFoe each with two.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys dropped a 42-32 loss on Thursday to Springdale Lakeside.

The Panthers led 8-3 after the first quarter, but Springdale rallied to tie the game 13-13 at halftime and took a 25-21 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Jackson Still led the Panthers (8-6) with 25 points while Gio Flores had four, Darian Caldwell two and Josiah Thompson one.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls lost to Southwest 23-16 on Thursday night.

The Lady Panthers led 8-3 after the first quarter, but Springdale came back to take an 11-8 lead at halftime and 18-11 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Kayleigh Castaneda led the Lady Panthers (4-11) with six points, while Jaylin Harried lhad five points, Aveary Speed and Ruth Hansen each had two and Abigail Herndon one.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams host Bentonville on Monday.

The seventh- and eighth-grade boys host Rogers Elmwood, while the seventh- and eighth-grade girls play at Elmwood.

Sports on 02/09/2020

Print Headline: Ninth-grade boys win at Southwest

