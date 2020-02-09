Mary Mae Crouch

Mary Mae Crouch, 74, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on Feb. 4, 2020 at her home.

She was born on June 6, 1945, in San Antonio, Texas, to Howard Bass and Vera Clem Bass. She graduated from high school in San Marcos, Texas. She married Charles "Larry" Crouch and they moved to Siloam Springs in 2005 from Hindsville, Ark. She worked as a caretaker for the elderly for many years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Crouch; former husband, Dale Kroll Sr.; two sons, Dale Kroll Jr. and Robert Kroll; and grandson, Jordan Crouch.

She is survived by daughter, Darlene Bailey and husband Jason of Siloam Springs; stepson, Jeff Crouch and wife Sharon; four stepdaughters, Pam Jackson and husband Bill, Tammy Davis and husband Randy, Michelle Jeffers and husband Mark, and Sarah Garcia and husband Merced; daughter-in-law, Cleta Kroll; 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Tom Bass.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Siloam Springs, with Bishop Jason Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Willie 'Janice' Hawkins

Willie "Janice" Hawkins, 72, of Gentry, Ark., died Feb. 5, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice, Springdale, Ark.

She was born July 1, 1947, in Wynn, Ark. to L.C. Green and Alice Cummins Green.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Brenda True.

She is survived by her children, Wayne Barber of Gentry, Anthony Ditto of Siloam Springs, Ark., Janet James and husband Jason of Gentry and Scott Ditto and wife Angie of Siloam Springs; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Buckman of Russellville, Ark.; and brothers, Rick Green of Pottsville, Ark., and Jackie Green of Tahlequah, Okla.

Graveside services were Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Gentry Cemetery in Gentry.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Barbara J. Hester

Barbara J. Hester, 79, of Watts, Okla., died on Feb. 6, 2020, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born on Jan. 7, 1941, in Mountain Park, Okla. She graduated from Colcord High School. She married Ronnie Hester on Jan. 2, 1959, in Tahlequah, Okla. She worked for Franklin Electric for 38 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie; parents, Stanley and Inice Glenn; and sister, Carol Yvonne Greene.

She is survived by three sons, Rodney Dean Hester and wife Levina, Ricky Dale Hester, and Ryan Douglas Hester, all of Watts; two granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; and brother, David Glenn of Colcord, Okla.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

General News on 02/09/2020