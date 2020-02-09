Three convenience store employees were recognized at Tuesday's city board meeting for safeguarding children during the storms of Jan. 10.

Twila Kirby, Gerri McClendon and Tamra Younger, employees of the Phillips 66 gas station located at the corner of Cheri Whitlock Drive and North Mount Olive Street, received certificates of recognition from Mayor John Mark Turner.

The city was notified of the employees' acts by Austin Tyler, a firefighter at Northwest Arkansas National Airport, who came to pick up his daughter from the convenience store and saw the employees in action, Turner said. Tyler wrote a letter to the city and to the editor of the Herald-Leader detailing the actions of the employees.

On the day of the storms, Tyler was on his way to pick up his daughter from the Phillips 66 after school when he heard the tornado sirens sound, the letter states. When Tyler arrived, he was greeted by an employee at the front door who was watching outside for children walking down the street. Tyler also noticed another employee in the back who was watching over about 20 children who had just gotten off school, the letter states.

Tyler said he felt touched that the employees went to so much trouble to protect the children. Kirby, the manager of the Phillips 66, said this is one of the operating procedures she has in place to help safeguard the young customers who routinely shop her store.

"It is our people that make Siloam Springs great and this is just one example of that," Turner said.

In other business, Resolution 10-20 for the preliminary plat development permit for the 2200 block of North Carl Street was tabled until the Feb. 18 board meeting due to concerns raised by a resident. The resolution involved the approval of a preliminary plat development permit for phases two and three of a development which will add new single family homes to the Heritage Ranch subdivision, according to a staff report prepared by Ben Rhoads, senior city planner.

During the meeting, Gerald Powell, a resident of the subdivision, claimed the land was supposed to be zoned as R-1 instead of the subdivision's current R-2 designation. The R-1 zoning classification requires large homes that have a minimum lot surface of 10,000 square feet with a minimum lot width of 80 feet, according to the city's code of ordinances. The R-2 designation is for medium homes which have a minimum lot area of 7,000 square feet and have a 60-foot minimum lot width, the ordinance states.

Powell cited Resolution 03-17, passed on Jan. 3, 2017, which he said zoned the property as R-1. Powell's major concern is the smaller homes will ruin the character of the subdivision, he said.

When the portion of North Carl Street was annexed in spring 2017, the ordinance zoned the property as R-2, which is the default zone the city assigns to annexed properties, according to a staff report prepared by Rhoads for the board of directors meeting on March 30, 2017. The ordinance for the annexation of the 2200 block of North Carl Street was passed on May 2, 2017.

In an effort to sort out the confusion, Director Bob Coleman made the motion to table this resolution until the next board meeting so the city can investigate the matter further. The motion was seconded by Director Brad Burns and passed unanimously.

City board members took the following actions:

• Approved the contract amendment to add $9,000 to the 2020 budget for expenses related to the Main Street redesign project.

• Approved the purchase contract for $189,183 for a storm pipe for Simon Sager Avenue Phase III.

• Approved the purchase of a backyard machine to do maintenance work and repair power outages in backyards and places with narrow easements. The machine will be purchased for $197,877 from Sourcewell for the electric department.

• Approved the third and final reading of Ordinance 20-01 regarding the annexation of 4.99 acres at 3480 Hwy. 412 E.

• Approved the third and final reading of Ordinance 20-02 concerning the installation and relocation of utility and communication lines below ground throughout the city.

• Approved the first reading of Ordinance 20-03 regarding the vacation of unnamed right-of-way and easements for the 300 block of Ark. Hwy. 59 N.

• Approved Resolution 06-20 concerning a special use permit at 2500 U.S. Hwy. 412 E.

• Approved Resolution 07-20 regarding the significant development permit for 2301 and 2351 E. Main St.

• Approved Resolution 08-20 concerning the significant development permit for the 3500 block of U.S. Hwy. 412 E.

• Approved Resolution 09-20 regarding the preliminary plat development permit for the 23006 Lawlis Road.

• Approved Resolution 11-20 concerning the preliminary plat permit for 3900 U.S. Hwy. 412 E.

