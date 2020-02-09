A Siloam Springs woman is dead after a wreck involving multiple cars Thursday night on Interstate 49 in Springdale.

Teresa Daring, 48, of Siloam Springs was traveling north around 10:05 p.m. in a Chevrolet Malibu when the Malibu sideswiped the trailer of another vehicle, causing the vehicle to swerve across traffic, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Malibu was then hit from behind while stopped on the inside lane and knocked off of the road by a Chevrolet Silverado.

The injured were taken to Northwest Health in Springdale, according to the report.

General News on 02/09/2020