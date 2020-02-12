Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Chamber president Arthur Hulbert (right) presents chamber board chair and DaySpring CEO James Barnett with a Diamond Member award recognizing the business for being a chamber member for 25 years.
The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 90th annual banquet on Thursday at John Brown University's Simmons Great Hall.General News on 02/12/2020
Print Headline: Chamber celebrates 90th annual banquet
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.