The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys picked up a 41-37 win on Monday at home against Rogers Elmwood.

Nate Hawbaker led the Panthers (9-6) with 16 points, while Mason Simmons had 10, Cayden Hansen and Nolan Wills each with six and Diego Carrilzal with three.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls dropped a 39-31 loss at Rogers Elmwood on Monday.

The Lady Panthers led 10-4 after the first period, but Elmwood came back to tie the game 12-12 at halftime. Elmwood took a 22-21 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Chaney Stanaland led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, while Lexi Masters scored seven, Addison Pilcher and Emily Keehn each had five and Ellen Slater four.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys dropped a 59-45 loss to Rogers Elmwood on Monday night.

The Panthers trailed 19-8 after the first quarter and 32-18 at halftime.

Elmwood pulled ahead 46-29 going into the fourth quarter.

Giovanni Flores led the Panthers (9-6) with 20 points, while Jackson Still had 11, Alec Pearson had four, Brayden Snyder and Darian Caldwell each with three and Mikey McKinley and Kimber Haggard each with two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls picked up a 30-27 win at Rogers Elmwood on Monday.

The Lady Panthers trailed 5-4 after the first quarter but came back and led 13-10 at halftime and 17-15 going into the fourth quarter.

Abigail Herndon and Ruth Hansen each had eight points to lead the Lady Panthers (5-11), while Jaylin Harried and Aveary Speed each chipped in seven.

Up next

The seventh- and eighth-grade boys play at Bentonville Fulbright on Thursday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade girls host Fulbright.

