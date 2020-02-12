February could be known as the "Love Month" thanks to Valentine's Day. February is also American Heart Month which means you get to love yourself by taking care of yourself. If you're a young adult, it is also the chance to go on a "Blind Date with a Book" and possibly fall in love with a new genre, a new author, or just appreciate what reading can offer you. After you read the book, we ask that you rate the book, so you are rating your "date."

Adults can fall in love with reading as they partake in this year's bingo reading challenge. Who knows? You may discover a few new book gems along the way! Participants can pick up a bingo card at the circulation desk and get bingos by reading books in certain categories. There are categories such as "Across the Pond" (a book that takes place in Europe), "Books Written in 2020" and "Color me READ" (a book with your favorite color in the title or on the cover). Once you get one bingo and three bingos you will receive incentive prizes. Participants who complete the bingo sheet will be eligible for the grand prize at the end of the year. If you fall in love with the bingo challenge this year, then share the challenge with your family and friends!

Parents and caretakers, another way to share the love of reading with your younger children is to sign them up for the "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten" program. Brain scans show that hearing stories strengthens the part of the brain associated with visual imagery, story comprehension, and word meaning. (https://www.pbs.org/parents/thrive/why-reading-aloud-to-kids-helps-them-thrive?) We had our first graduation Jan. 25 with eight children reaching this milestone. So far three children have already completed the 1,000 books for this year and will be going through the graduation ceremonies January 2021! We can spend time reading with our children regardless of their age or we can spend time reading to someone who is in a care facility. Did you know there is an incentive program called "Read Aloud -- National 15 Minutes Movement?" Read aloud to your children. Read aloud to your parents. Reading gives us the opportunity to learn new things, share a bond with someone who is important to you, and to take us places where we have never been before.

The "Adult Reading Group" met Monday, Feb. 10, to discuss the book Inside the O'Briens. This is a very moving story about a police officer from Boston who discovered he has Hodgkin's Disease and the repercussions of this discovery for himself and his family. Even though it is fiction it still helps the reader to learn about the disease and how it affects others. March's selection is going to be The Language of Flowers by Vanessa Diffenbaugh, which we will be discussing at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9.

The Morning Book Club will be discussing The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18. This book is about a family seeking a new beginning in the near-isolated wilderness of Alaska. They find out that their unpredictable environment is less threatening than the erratic behavior found in human nature. Books are available at the library while they last for book club reads.

Bright Star Touring Theatre will be closing out the month by providing a theatre production of Aesop's Fables at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. This group is based in Asheville, N.C., and has been touring for 17 years. Their hope is to bring the magic of theatre to young people who may not have a chance to see it.

Quote of the month: "As a child, a library card takes you to exotic, faraway places. When you're grown up a credit card does it." -- Sam Ewing, the author of The Cat Who Loved Christmas and other Stories.

