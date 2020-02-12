Teresa Ann Daring

Teresa Ann Daring, 48, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 6, 2020 in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Feb. 27, 1971, to George and Nancy Brown-Daring in Gravette, Ark. She was a member of The Assembly Church of Siloam Springs for many years. She was an avid Arkansas Razorback fan and enjoyed being an usher at University of Arkansas games. In her spare time, she would go bowling, hang out at the lake, listen to Reba McEntire's music and visit with all of her local friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Charles Wayman Dearing Jr.

She is survived by two brothers, Eldon Dearing of Little Rock, Ark., and George Daring Jr. of Missouri; one sister, Tammy Romero of Siloam Springs; seven nieces and nephews; and helpers, Patsy and Bill Collette.

The funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at The Assembly church in Siloam Springs with Pastor Gary Wheat officiating. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery in Summers, Ark. The family requests everyone wear a red or white shirt to honor her love of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Frank F. Koran Sr.

Frank F. Koran Sr., 67, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 9, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born May 31, 1952, in Siloam Springs to Frank and Jeanette (Reynolds) Koran. He married Martha Jane Kamper on June 25, 1983. He was a truck driver and served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife; three children, Frank Koran Jr. of Siloam Springs, Debra Koran of Siloam Springs and Jean Koran of Oklahoma City; and three grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

There will also be a visitation prior to the graveside service from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson, Van Buren, Ark.

Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Fort Smith National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Ark.

Timothy "Tim" Scott Provost

Timothy "Tim" Scott Provost, 61, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died February 8, 2020, at Siloam Springs Regional Medical Center. He was born December 3, 1958, in Portland, Oregon, to Harvey G. and AQ (Tosh) Provost. Tim married Kimmie Alexander on May 28, 1988. He worked for McKee foods and was a member of Sager Creek Community Church, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Tim was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife Kimmie of the home; sons, Ethan Provost and wife Paige of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Mason Provost and wife Mary Kate of Rogers, Arkansas; his mother, AQ Provost of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; sisters, Cathy Jones and husband K.C. of Summers, Arkansas, Shirley Dilbeck and husband Loren of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Diana Haxel and husband Ken of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Ronda Blevins of Van Buren, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Cameron Evans, Abbott Provost and one on the way in June, Elliott Rhen Provost; and a host of other family members.

Tim had an unconditional love for his family, friends and sports. He was an avid fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Chicago Cubs. He religiously watched College Game Day on Saturdays in the Fall with his wife and boys. Tim enjoyed traveling to his grandson Cam's baseball games all across the state. He was so proud of his grandkids often found in the backyard throwing a ball to Cam or chasing Abbott around the yard on their John Deere "Tractors."

Tim enjoyed journaling and writing notes to his family for a "daily read" to start their day each morning. He would spend many hours journaling about his day, his family and his friends. He incorporated his writing in many of his gifts to family and friends in the form of poems and fun scavenger hunts. Tim's love and passion for those close to him was unmatched and will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Sager Creek Community Church, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers or plants, please make a contribution to the Welles Remy Crowther Charitable Trust, 106 Birchwood Ave., Upper Nyack, NY 10960 or the Arkansas Children's Hospital, 260 Gene George Blvd., Springdale, AR 72762.

