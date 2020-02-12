50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

"More women would choose a field in engineering if they were not too afraid of the courses involved," said pretty, auburn-haired Linda Cloyd of Siloam Springs, who took a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering at the University of Arkansas' mid-winter commencement.

The only female in a class of 49 students, Miss Cloyd ranked in the upper four percent of her class after completing her course of study, carrying an average of 18 credit hours a semester.

"Engineering offers a more expanding curriculum of study with opportunities unlimited," she said. "When I enrolled at the University I thought I wanted to be a math major. I soon realized that to achieve some measure of success in a goal I have set for myself, that I needed to pursue a discipline which offered more challenge. In math I could teach, however, I prefer to work with people rather than be in the classroom."

The study involved in completing her degree already had merited Miss Cloyd satisfaction in choosing engineering as her major. Upon receiving her bachelor's degree, she was offered a position with an outstanding national agency at a beginning salary of more than $800 a month. However, Miss Cloyd turned down the offer.

"I'm interested in industrial management and I need to continue in graduate school to qualify myself for that area, Miss Cloyd said.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader

Senators no 'Match' for SS

Pinch-hitting for Coach Dale Akins, Steve Matchall ran his head-coaching record to 2-0 as the Siloam Springs Panthers upended Pulaski Robinson, 65-62, in AAA-West Conference play on Friday night.

The win put smiles on the faces of a large Homecoming crowd and kept the Panthers' hopes for a Class AAA State Tournament berth alive. Siloam Springs improved to 11-12 overall and 4-0 in league play. The loss left the Senators at 3-7 in the loop.

Homecoming happier for everyone

Kim Michael hit all three of her field goals in her first-ever start for Coach Debbie Sharp's Siloam Springs Lady Panthers and everybody else got into the act during a 65-21 annihilation of the Pulaski Robinson Lady Senators.

Sharp's club overcame any distractions created by the Homecoming festivities. Queen Rebekah Huss and most of her court were on the court when the ball was thrown up for play.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Pipelife Jet Stream invested $5 million in its plant here to add an automated line that would make "niche" plastic pipe.

The expansion project would take the rest of the year to complete and the new pipe would be offered for purchase in the first quarter of 2011, said Jim Hill, vice president of finance for the Pipelife plant.

The type of pipe that would be made was not released because of competition.

It's a "niche" product," Hill said.

The expansion "will be within our current walls" of 85,000-square-foot plant at 1700 S. Lincoln St., he said. However, the west wall might need to be extended by about 30 feet if the expansion required it.

Also, a current line would be moved to make room for the new one.

Company officials decided to go forward with the expansion because the product "caught our shareholders' eye" and will complement the pipe the company now manufactures, Hill said.

The plant, formerly called Jet Stream Plastic Pipe, opened in the late 1940s and started making pipe in the 1950s, Hill said.

Community on 02/12/2020